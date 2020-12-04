Velva may have ousted the Bowman County Bulldogs in the first round of the state playoffs, but the football team made a big impression among Region 4 coaches.
The Bulldogs completed a 3-2 record in regional play with games against both Heart River and New Salem/Almont canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.
The Bulldogs were the only regional squad to defeat Dickinson Trinity, thanks to a narrow 21-20 win in the team’s Region 4 home opener.
The coaches recently released the regional all-star teams, with the Bulldogs putting seven players on the first squad.
All-state players Caleb Duffield and Brady Senn were two of the three players to make the first team offense list. Sophomore Mace Stuber also made the first team offense list.
On first team defense, it was linebacker senior Colby Schaff joining all-state safety Clay Heimer, a junior, being recognized by the coaches.
In addition, Brody Headley (junior) and Grant Kees (sophomore) were selected for at large recognition.
Second team
Junior Carson Massey and senior Brendon Rasmussen joined junior quarterback Quaid Lardy on the second team offense.
Riggs Rotenberger was the sole Bulldog on the second team defense.
Honorable Mention
Teigen Marmon and Sam Andrews made the honorable mention all-region list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.