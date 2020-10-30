The Bulldogs wouldn’t let go Saturday...even after the Velva Aggies used a turnover deep in Bowman County territory to take a 20-7 lead just before halftime.
The Bowman County defense shut the Aggies out of the end zone for most of the second half as the visitors rallied to tie the game at 20-20 by the middle of the fourth quarter.
It took a late drive for the Aggies to pull ahead and a defensive stop deep in their own territory for the hosts to hold off the Bulldogs for a too-close-for-comfort 28-20 victory and move into the quarterfinals.
The Aggies will host Dickinson Trinity Oct. 31 in a rematch of an earlier season showdown at 1:30 p.m. The Aggies edged the Titans by a narrow 26-21 score Oct. 2 in Dickinson. The Titans rolled over Nedrose 35-6 Saturday to move to the quarterfinals.
In the other playoff contests, Bishop Ryan hammered Killdeer by a 35-18 margin, while Lisbon knocked off Harvey/Wells County by a 38-24 score to host Grafton after they beat Sargent County 42-12 in the first round.
Shiloh Christian easily blew away Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central by a 32-0 score to set up a home battle against Bishop Ryan Saturday.
In the other quarterfinal, it will be top-seed Langdon Area/Erdmore/Munich hosting Oakes Saturday. Langdon Area/Erdmore/Munich rolled over Thompson by a 43-6 score in the first round, while Oakes made easy work of the Carrington Cardinals (36-0).
Close contest
The two teams battled back and forth in the first half, with the hosts scoring first on a 42-yard pass play but failing the two-point conversion.
Down 6-0, the Bulldogs came back to score on an 18-yard pass play to senior Caleb Duffield and add the extra point to take a narrow 7-6 lead.
The Aggies came back again with senior workhorse Gabe Florence gobbling up big chunks of yardage before he scored with 57 seconds left in the half, to make the score 12-7.
That lead lasted just moments when an interception deep in Bowman County territory with just 22 seconds left opened the door for another score as time ran out three plays later to give the hosts a 20-7 lead at the half.
It was the Bulldogs who came out fired up, taking the opening drive of the second half down to score and cut the lead to 20-14. Senior Colby Schaff scored from 34 yards out with Mace Stuber adding the extra point with 9:17 left in the third quarter.
The Bulldog defense was able to keep the Aggies bottled up for the third quarter, stopping the hosts on the Bowman 20 yard line for a turnover on downs just before the quarter ended.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Aggies got the ball after a short punt set the hosts up deep in Bowman territory.
Then a few plays later Florence coughed the ball up for an 82-yard fumble return by Caleb Duffield to tie the game at 20-20 in the fourth quarter.
The Aggies rallied one more time late in the game, to score a touchdown on a four-yard run by Florence with 2:04 on the clock. The Aggies used a reverse to add the two-point conversion for a 28-20 lead.
The Bulldogs drove downfield again with senior Brady Senn getting as deep as the Aggie 19 yard line with 55 seconds left. A pass into the end zone failed and drew a 15-yard penalty moving the ball back to the Velva 34 and setting up a third and 22 play. Two plays later the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs at the 34-yard line with 46 seconds left, enabling the fourth-seed to avoid the upset loss.
Getting physical
According to coach Nick Walker, the Bulldogs took the game to the more physical Aggies. “It was by far the best effort we have had all year. We were as physical and ran the ball as good as we have all year. We were as physical tackling as we have been all year.
“So I am really proud of our kids and the assistant coaches for the job they did getting ready,” he said.
The fumble return for a score that tied the game was a big turnover for the Bulldogs, the coach added. But it also showed how the team didn’t give up. “With some of the injuries they have had this year, they have had every right to be done. But they battled to get back. (senior) Brendon Rassmussen went down early in the year. Senior Tucker Strand had one of the worst ankle sprains I’ve seen. But the guys wanted to get back and to play. And they played as good as they have all year.”
The Bowman turnover and quick score by the Aggies just before the half just added to the challenge, he said.
He also thought the Bulldogs had kept the Aggie rusher out of the end zone to prevent the score, but the officials saw it differently. “Sometimes calls don’t go your way. We were down 20-7 at the half there against a very good football team.
“But we came out with 11 plays and 77 yards to start the second half and get on a roll,” the coach said.
“I could have been more happy with our kids.
“We started 15 underclassmen on the day so...things should be pretty good down here as things move forward next year. I am really proud of our seniors and our assistant coaches,” Walker added.
The Velva win also avenged a 26-16 playoff loss to the Bulldogs in 2018.
