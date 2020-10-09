Stanley’s Noah Rolfe may have won the Beulah-Hazen Invitational boys title Sept. 19, but it was Bowman County that left town with the team crown.
The Bulldogs put four runners among the first seven finishers in the boys race and five in the top ten to score an easy win with 27 points over the 5-kilometer Black Sands Golf Course.
Beulah placed second with 97, the same score as Stanley in third.
Killdeer placed fourth (110), while Rugby took fifth (114) ahead of Bishop Ryan (128), Burke Central (154) and Bowbells (191) in the eighth-team competition.
Sophomore Austin Wanner was second in the race with a time of 18:04.10, while Brian Miller was third (18:09.04).
Caleb Sarsland finished sixth (18:37.11), followed by Taylor Wanner (seventh, 18:44.64) and Jaxson Hansey (ninth, 19:23.61).
Seventh-grader Jonah Njos finished eleventh in the race with a time of 19:44.86, while teammate Karsen Kulseth came in 13th, with the time of 20:18.67.
Nick Rodakowski placed 21st with a time of 21:55.24, while Brady Hendrickson (26th, 22:25.00) and Noah Wokal (27th, 22:32.57) followed.
Girls finish second
Rugby runners took the first three places on the way to a dominant 21-point win in the girls race in Beulah, but Bowman County had five finishers in the top dozen to place second with a 45-point total.
Killdeer was third (80), followed by Bishop Ryan (108) and Stanley (109).
Brooklyn Bartsch, Amelia Shepard and Quinn Neppi gave Rugby their 1-2-3 scoring punch and sweep of the top three places.
Landyn Gerbig came in fourth with a time of 22:35.49, while Julie Sarsland took eighth in 23:03.59.
Paysha Rex led three Bulldogs across the finish line when she came in tenth with a time of 23:34.23, while Kenley Bowman was right behind (11th, 23:47.40) and Teagan Homelvig (12th, 23:54.70).
Ryann Heyen and Adyson Gerbig came in 18th (25:01.34) and 19th (25:07.74), respectively.
Jaci Fischer (22nd, 25:55,21) and McKaylee Kalstrom (23rd, 25:58.56) rounded out the team from Bowman County.
Junior varsity
In the 3,000-meter junior varsity boys’ race, Bowman County placed fifth as a team with 91 points. Burke Central won the team title with 34 points, followed by Killdeer (52), Stanley (86) and Beulah (88).
Landon McKittrick (seventh, 14:46.13) was the first Bulldog across the line, while Shawn Sola was 15th (16:31.33).
In the girls’ race, it was Rugby winning the team title with 49 points, while Stanley was second with 55 and Beulah took third with 85 points.
Bowman County placed fourth with 89 points.
Alexia Reisenauer placed tenth with a time of 17:33.64, while AllieRae Stotts (12th, 17:58.14), Liv Bowman (17th, 18:49.99) and Kaylee Kinsey (23rd, 20:49.16) followed.
