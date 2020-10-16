Bowman County picked up two regional crowns Saturday in Parshall.
Competing in the West Class B Regionals at Parshall, both the boys and girls varsity squads locked in a visit to the state championship meet Oct. 24 in Jamestown.
Senior Brian Miller also went home from the competition with the West Region senior award.
‘Pack Attack’ pays off
The boys’ didn’t win the individual title or even place among the top five runners.
Instead the pack of Bulldogs put five finishers in the next eight to easily win the team regional championships with a 44-point total.
Shiloh Christian had two runners place in front of the first Bowman runner, but the Bulldogs more than made up for it by putting all seven runners ahead of the next Skyhawk to come across the line.
Beulah’s Ian Busche won the race in 16:21.8, beating Stanley’s Noah Rolfe (second, 16:43.4), just a step ahead of Shiloh Christian’s Patrick Wrigley (third, 16:44.8).
Eighth-grader Taylor Wanner led the Bowman ‘Pack Attack’ with his sixth place finish in 17:26.3. He was followed by teammates Brian Miller (seventh, 17:57.3) and Caleb Sarsland (eighth, 18:03.2).
Killdeer’s second runner, Jace Andersen, came in eighth with a time of 18:08.8, breaking up a four-man dog pack finish. Sophomore Austin Wanner placed tenth with a time 18:12.0 to give the Bulldogs four runners in the top 10 finishers.
The rest of the Bulldogs were not far away, with seventh-grader Jonah Njos finishing 13th with a time of 18:32.7 for the five-kilometer race. Njos gave the team the win as the fifth scoring runner for the Bulldogs.
Freshman Karen Kulseth and junior Jaxson Hansey placed 15th (18:46.0) and 16th (18:49.6), respectively to the close out the squad in the race.
All of the Bulldogs beat Beaulah’s second runner and Killdeer’s third finisher, while beating the best runners from Bishop Ryan, Max, Southern McLean and Hettinger-Scranton.
Girls dominate race
The Bowman County girls’ easily won the Class B West Regional title with a 45-point effort. Killdeer was far back with 85 points in second place, followed by Southern McLean (97) and Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis and Clark (97).
The host team, Stanley, was fifth with 112 points, followed by Beulah (143), Max (167) and Bishop Ryan (181).
Shiloh Christian sophomore Hannah Westin won the race in 20:05.0, almost a minute ahead of her nearest pursuer, seventh-grader Brynn Hanson of Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis and Clark (second, 20:59.5).
The first Bulldog runner to finish was eighth-grader Julie Sarsland (seventh, 21:36.6). She was followed by teammate Kenley Bowman (eighth, 21:52.8) and Landyn Gerbig (10th, 22:15.3).
Seventh-grader Teagan Homelvig placed 15 th (22:39.5), while freshman Jaci Fischer closed out the team scoring when she crossed the line (17th, 22:49.4) as the teams fifth finisher.
Rhaynn Heyen came in 22nd with a time of 23:50.8 and was followed by eighth-grader Adyson Gerbig (26th, 24:12.9).
Junior Varsity
Freshmen AllieRae Stotts and Alexia Reisenauer finished 15th (16:43.0) and 16th (16:59.2), respectively in the 3,000-meter junior varsity race. Seventh-grader Liv Bowman came in 22nd with a time of 18:17.0 for the race.
In the boys junior varsity race seventh-grader Landon McKitrick was the first Bulldog, placing ninth (12:39.1).
Shawn Sola was 29 Th with a time of 14:11.9, just ahead of teammate Mykel Walker (30th, 14:25.0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.