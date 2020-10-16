The Bowman County cross country is the top-ranked boys Class B team in the state, according to the latest North Dakota High School Activities Association poll released a week ago.
As a team, the Bulldogs were ranked ahead of Hillsboro/Central Valley, Kindred, Stanley and Griggs County Central.
The poll also recognized four Bulldogs for individual acclaim. Senior Brian Miller was ranked fourth, while Austin Wanner was seventh, Caleb Sarsland ninth and Taylor Wanner at tenth.
Ian Busche of Beulah/Hazen had the top individual spot, followed by Patrick Wrigley (Shiloh Christian) and Noah Rolfe (Stanley).
On the girls’ side, the Bulldogs are second in the team rankings to Rugby and are ahead of Hillsboro/Central Valley, Kindred and Shiloh Christian.
Cross Country Class B Poll as of Oct. 7
Class B Boys Team:
1. Bowman County, 2. Hillsboro/Central Valley, 3. Kindred, 4. Stanley. 5, Griggs County Central. Others receiving votes: Beulah-Hazen.
Class B Boys Individual:
1. Ian Busche (Beulah/Hazen), 2. Patrick Wrigley (Shiloh Christian), 3. Noah Rolfe (Stanley), 4. Brian Miller (Bowman County), 5. Christian Brist (Hillsboro/Central Valley), 6. Jace Anderson (Killdeer), 7. Austin Wanner (Bowman County), 8. Bahi Baker (Shiloh Christian), 9. Caleb Sarsland (Bowman County), 10. Taylor Wanner (Bowman County)
Class B Girls Team:
1. Rugby, 2. Bowman County, 3. Hillsboro/Central Valley, 4. Kindred, 5. Shiloh Christian. Others receiving votes: May-Port-C-G
Class B Girls Individual:
1. Brooklyn Bartsch (Rugby), 2. Hannah Westin (Shiloh Christian), 3. Jenna Soine (Hatton/Northwood/Larimore), 4. Ellen Gregoire (Hatton/Northwood/Larimore), 5. Dreah Frolek (Sargent Central/Lidgerwood), 6. Peyton Gette (Kindred), 7. Norah Entzi (Edgeley-Kulm), 8. Brynn Hanson (Des Lacs-Burlington), 9. Jensyn Zink (Hillsboro/Central Valley), 10. Drew Frolek (Sargent Central)
