The Bowman County Beach wrestlers went to head-to-head with some tough competition at the 2020 Hettinger Classic Wrestling Tournament this past Jan. 9.
The tournament had a different feel to it this year with a few less wrestlers on the mats and spectators in the stands. However, that did not stop the Night Hawks from putting on a topnotch show.
When the lights were dimmed for the Championship round the BuccaDawgs had Taylor Wanner, Emery Noll, Tucker Strand and Mace Stuber fighting for first place honors.
The wrestlers also had a dual against the Hettinger/Scranton Night Hawks at home on Jan. 5. The boys wrestled tough but with a couple wrestlers out due to injuries finished behind the Hawks 30-42.
Results from the Hettinger Classic:
106# Taylor Wanner placed 1st
•Quarterfinal - Taylor won by fall in 3:17 over Trenton Klatt (New Salem-Almont)
•Semifinal – Taylor won by 6-3 decision over Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown)
•1st Place Match - Taylor won by an 11-3 major decision over Gage Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh)
113# Austin Wanner placed 3rd
•Quarterfinal - Austin won by fall in 2:31 over Ellie Roseland (Hettinger/Scranton)
•Semifinal - Austin lost by fall in 1:06 to Josh Hoffman (Spearfish)
•Cons. Semi - Austin won by fall in 1:48 over Cade Costello (Harding County)
•3rd Place Match - Austin won by fall in 2:25 over Karsen Kulseth (Bowman County/Beach)
113# Karsen Kulseth placed 4th
•Quarterfinal - Karsen won by fall in 4:49 over Cade Costello (Harding County)
•Semifinal - Karsen lost by fall in 1:23 to Wyatt Engwicht (New Salem-Almont)
•Cons. Semi - Karsen won by fall in: 42 over Jakob Long (Faith)
•3rd Place Match - Karsen lost by fall in 2:25 to Austin Wanner (Bowman County/Beach)
120# Caleb Sarsland placed 5th
•Quarterfinal - Caleb lost by a 7-0 decision to Cade Martian (Harding County)
•Cons. Round 1 - Caleb received a bye
•Cons. Semi - Caleb lost by a 5-1 decision to John Jeffery (Spearfish)
•5th Place Match - Caleb won by fall in 2:20 over Roy Antrim (Faith)
126# Emery Noll placed 2nd
•Quarterfinal - Emery received a bye
•Semifinal - Emery won by 9-6 decision over Jeran Frank (Hettinger/Scranton)
•1st Place Match - Emery lost by a 17-2 tech fall to Logan Desersa (Sturgis Brown)
138# Tucker Strand placed 2nd
•Quarterfinal - Tucker received a bye
•Semifinal - Tucker won by fall in 5:26 over Kaden Tomac (New Salem-Almont)
•1st Place Match - Tucker lost by 5-0 decision to Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis Brown)
145# Riggs Rotenberger placed 5th
•Quarterfinal - Riggs Rotenberger lost by fall in 1:59 to Zaven Osborne (Sturgis Brown)
•Cons. Round 1 - Riggs received a bye
•Cons. Semi - Riggs lost by 2-1 decision to Miles Weichmann (Hettinger/Scranton)
•5th Place Match - Riggs received a bye
220# Mace Stuber placed 2nd
•Quarterfinal - Mace won by 13-9 decision over Zak Juelfs (Sturgis Brown)
•Semifinal - Mace won by fall in 1:42 over Cole Nagel (New Salem-Almont)
•1st Place Match - Mace lost by 6-3 decision to Grey Gilbert (Harding County)
285# Wyatt Roberts placed 2nd
•Round 1 - Wyatt won by fall in 3:40 over Clancy Adolph (Harding County)
•Round 2 - Wyatt lost by fall in: 46 to AJ Heins (New Salem-Almont)
