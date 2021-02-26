Bowman/Beach wrestlers wrapped up their season this past week at the North Dakota State Class B wrestling tournament on Feb. 18 and 19. 106 lb. Taylor Wanner, the young 8th grader, won 2nd place losing only to Wyatt Engwitch from New Salem/Almont. Senior Tucker Strand finished with respectable sixth place finish at 145 lbs. The determined sophomore Mace Stuber also hit the podium in sixth at 220 lbs.
The BuccaDawg team had twelve wrestlers competing in the tournament. The young team was comprised of one senior, one junior, three sophomores, three freshman, three eighth graders and one-seventh grader. “There is a lot of talent coming up through the ranks for the team. The team wrestled well and gained a lot of experience at the tournament that will benefit them greatly in the years to come. We are grateful for our Senior Tucker Strands leadership. Tucker finished his high school career with a 161-76 record and will truly be missed” replied Coach Boynton.
Coach Jamtgaard and Coach Wanner assist Coach Boynton in the wrestling room. Robert Sperry and Devin Steele coach the Beach boys. “We had two eighth graders and a freshman on our roster this year. The boys showed a lot of discipline and hard work managing their grades, their weight and time in the practice room. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for them,” says Sperry.
The State tournament was different due to Covid restrictions. Many regions were unable to have Region Individual tournaments. Instead of Class A & Class B wrestling sixteen-man brackets at the same time, the tournament was split into two sessions with both classes wrestling thirty-two man brackets. This made for fast paced wrestling with many matches only 45 minutes apart.
Boynton commented, “The season was challenging not knowing the unknown from week to week. With few tournaments on the schedule the team competed in more duals. The kids adapted well, wrestled hard and had great successes. I would like to thank everyone for their continued support and help throughout the season. Thanks also to the wrestlers for their hard work and dedication to the program.”
The BuccaDawgs had five wrestlers make the 2021 ND Class B Academic All-State wrestling team. Honors went to Riggs Rotenberger, Caleb Sarsland, Kolby Sperry, Austin Wanner and Taylor Wanner. “It is important that the wrestlers are as dedicated to their studies as they are to their time on the mats. These young men should be proud of this accomplishment,” says Boynton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.