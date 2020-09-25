Bowman County swept both the boys and girls for varsity championship trophies at the Newell Invitational cross country meet Sept. 18.
In the boys’ race, senior Brian Miller won the race with a time of 19:55.65 for the 5-kilometer race on the New Golf Course. He also led for teammates across the line to give the Bulldogs an easy win.
Miller was followed by Taylor Wanner (second, 19:57.94), Austin Wanner (third, 20:16.79), Caleb Sarsland (fourth, 20:34.07) and Jonah Njos (fifth, 22:09.25).
Freshman Karsen Kulseth was seventh with a time of 22:55.76 and was followed by senior Noah Wokal (12 th, 24:20.23) and junior Brady Hendricksen (18th, 27:21.92).
Girls win
In the girls’ varsity race, the Lady Bulldogs had three runners in the top four, led by winner Julie Sarsland (24:34.17). Another eighth grader, Taylee Dart of Wall, was second and followed by Landyn Gerbig (third, 24:51.38) and Kenley Bowman (fourth, 24:54.12).
Adyson Gerbig was tenth with a time of 26:04.87 and followed by Paysha Rex (16th, 27:42.50), Teagan Homelvig (19th, 28:14.92) and McKaylee Kalstrom (26th, 30:40.70).
On the road
Bowman County cross-country team will travel to Lemmon Sept. 28 for the Lemmon Invitational and then go to South Dakota again Oct. 2 for the Sturgis Invitational.
