The 2020 North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) All-State Division A Football Team has been named.
Bowman County placed two on the all-state Class A first team with senior Caleb Duffield and junior Clay Heimer grabbing spots.
Duffield was one of the wide receivers while Heimer made the team as a defense back.
Brady Senn made the all-state second team.
Listed below is the All-State Division A Football Team as voted on by the state’s Division A football coaches.
Top-seed Langdon Area/Erdmore/Munich won the Class A state title with a 42-28 victory over second-seed Lisbon. The champions cruised to the title game with victories over Thompson (43-6), Oakes (17-6) and Bishop Ryan (55-27).
Lisbon made it to the finals with wins over Harvey/Wells County (38-24), Grafton (32-8) and Velva (44-20).
The Velva Aggies barely knocked off Bowman County by a too close 28-20 margin in the first round of the playoffs, then blew out Dickinson Trinity (33-0) to make it to the semifinals.
First Team Offense
Quarterbacks: Garret Meehl, Oakes, Simon Romfo, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Hunter Schultz, Lisbon, Jersey Selzler, Velva
Running backs: Gage Florence, Velva, Jordan Sours, Lisbon, Jaxon Feller, Minot Ryan, Grant Romfo, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
Offensive line: Caleb Olson, Lisbon, Alex Cluchie, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Kaden Chadwick, Velva, Logan Becker, New Salem-Almont
Wide receivers: Caleb Duffield, Bowman County, Logan Merck, and Minot Ryan
First Team Defense
Defensive line: Ashton Biesterfeld, Oakes, Jack Romfo, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Jerry Jesperson, Velva, Tanner Soehren, Dickinson Trinity
Linebackers: Zack Anderson, Killdeer, Nathaniel Jilek, Dickinson Trinity, Micah Anderson, Sargent County, Esgar Rios, Grafton
Defensive backs: Sam Roller, Thompson, Adam Schepp, Velva, jr., Clay Heimer, Bowman County
Second Team (No positions designated)
Oakes: Jacob Hankel, David Schmitz; Northern Cass: Kolby Vander Wal; Harvey-Wells County: Madden Thorson, Alex Erickson, Carsen Mertz; Carrington: Ethan Buskness; Grafton: Justin Garza; Nedrose: Mitch Heinert; Minot Ryan: Nick Sanderson, Bryson Elm, Josh Will; Des Lacs-Burlington: Caleb Rist; Bowman County: Brady Senn; Shiloh Christian: Josh Kolling, Stephan Packineau, Braiden Kuehn; Lisbon: Kolby Rasmusson, Jaden Schmidt, Granger Dick; Thompson: Michael Benoit; Langdon/Edmore/Munich: Carter Tetrault; Rugby: Cole Schneibel; Velva: Tristan Brewer; Killdeer: Tyler Hanson; Dickinson Trinity: Logan Bentz
NDHSCA Division A Senior Athlete of the Year:
Simon Romfo, Langdon-Edmore-Munich
NDHSCA Division A Football Coach of the Year
Josh Krivarchka, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich
