After taking the top spots in the recent West Regional championships in Parshall, the Bowman County cross country team will be on the road again Saturday at the Cooperstown Country Club for the state championship races. The race is scheduled for 3 p.m.
In between, the Bulldogs returned to Medicine Hole Golf Course north of Killdeer for a final tune-up Oct. 13.
The Bowman County runners left town with victories in the boys and girls races.
Senior Brian Miller led the Bulldogs to a dominating 30-point victory. Bowman County had four runners in the top seven and six in first 11 finishers.
Stanley was second with 56 points, followed by Killdeer (64), Southern McLean (89), Trinity Christian (134) and Trenton (207).
Miller was second to individual winner Noah Rolfe of Stanley. Miller was clocked in at 10:22.34, about nine seconds behind Rolfe.
Killdeer juniors Owen Duttenhefner and Jace Andersen took the next two places on their home course.
Running the 3,000 meter course, it was sophomores Austin Wanner (fifth, 10:42.62), Caleb Sarsland (sixth, 10:55.53) and eighth-grader Taylor Wanner (seventh, 10:58.96) that helped seal the victory by placing in front of a pair of Stanley runners.
Freshman Karsen Kulselth locked up the win as the Bulldogs’ fifth scoring runner, placing 10 Th with a time of 11:20.00, just two seconds ahead of teammate Jonah Njos (11th, 11:22.09).
Senior Noah Wokal was the seventh Bulldog across the line, finishing 20th (12:04.97) over the hilly course.
Landon McKitrick (44th, 13:49.78) finished ahead of Shawn Sola (45th, 13:54.75) and Mykel Walker (47th, 13:58.78).
Girls claim win
Bowman County picked up another win in the girls competition, when they scored 44 points to hold off Killdeer (52), Southern McLean (62) and Stanley (71).
Killdeer’s top tandem of Adrianna Kent and Abby Hardersen took the top two spots in the 3,000-meter race.
But it was the pack attack of the Bulldogs, which pulled out the win.
The Bulldogs had six runners finish within 35 seconds, led by eighth grader Julie Sarsland (sixth, 13:11.15). Kenley Bowman followed (eighth, 13:32.44), along with Landyn Gerbig (ninth, 13:35.56), Teagan Homelvig (11th, 13:37.81), Jaci Fischer (12th, 13:41.59) and Adyson Gerbig (13th, 13:44.62).
McKaylee Kalstrom was 19th with a time of 14:08.56, while Liv Bowman came in 31st (15:32.62) and Alexia Reisenauer crossed the line (33rd, 15:58.94). AllieRae Stotts finished 39th (17:42.88).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.