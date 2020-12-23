It was a game that was decided early, but not quickly enough for the visiting Grant County Coyotes Tuesday in Solberg gym.
Bowman County jumped out to a 29-12 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a lopsided 88-35 triumph with four players in double figures.
It was the third straight victory for the Bulldogs after opening the season on the road with a 60-44 loss at Dickinson Trinity.
Bowman County bounced back from the Dec. 15 loss with wins over Heart River (70-46) and Beach (74-43) before closing out the 2020 portion of their season with Tuesday blow out win over Grant County.
Senior Caleb Duffield led the Bulldogs, scoring 22 points in just three quarters on the court. He got off to a fast start hitting three of his four three-pointers in the first eight minutes of the game.
He wasn't the only Bulldog to bomb the Coyotes from outside the arc.
Bowman County got 39 points from long-range, with Gavin Scott having the hottest hand. Scott, a junior, finished with 19 points, including four bombs in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs hit for 21 points in the second quarter as they built up a 50-18 advantage by halftime.
Even with a lot of substitutions in the second half, the Bulldogs kept adding to their lead, taking a 66-31 going into the final quarter.
In addition to Duffield and Scott, the Bulldogs got 11 points from sophomore Sam Andrews and 10 from freshman Bishop Duffield.
Bowman County had 10 players score in the game. Teigen Marmon finished with eight points while Brady Senn added seven. Carson Massey put in four points, while Aidan Thompson finished with three. Roman Fossum finished the scoring with two points.
The Bulldogs hit 22 two-point field goals and were 5-for-6 at the free throw line.
The visiting Coyotes struggled all night, hitting no three-pointers and just 15 two-point field goals.
Only two Coyote scored in double digits. Weston Zochner scored 13 points and Thomas Bryant finished with 10 points.
According to the current schedule, the next Bowman County game on the schedule will by Jan. 5 when they visit Killdeer. They will play road games at Hazen ( Jan. 8) and Lemmon (Jan. 12) before hosting the New England Tigers (Jan. 14) at Solberg gym.
