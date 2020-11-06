Staff Report
The Bowman County volleyball team had a long break between a victory over winless Mott-Regent (Oct. 8) and a road loss to Heart River (Oct. 27), but the team was able to bounce back Friday with a home victory over visiting Beulah.
The Bulldogs defeated the Miners by a 3-1 score in their home gym, setting up a back-to-back challenge when the team hosted Beach (Nov. 2) and Hettinger-Scranton (Nov. 3).
The team entered the final week of regular Region 7 play with a 7-2 regional record and in third place behind undefeated Trinity (10-0) and Heart River (9-1).
The win over Beulah Friday kept the Bulldogs in third, one game ahead of the Miners (6-3) in the standings.
Bowman County jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after winning the first sets by 25-22 and 25-15 scoring margins.
The Miners came back with a 25-17 win, tightening the crucial Region 7 contest, but the hosts rallied with a 25-20 win to take the contest to a 3-1 edge.
Sophomore Ellie Powell finished the contest with 21 kills, almost half the Bowman County team’s 44 total. She averaged 5.3 kills per set in the contest and had a kill percentage of 43.8 percent.
Senior Jenna Buchholtz had the top kill percentage with a 66.7 mark, while junior Rhyann Heyen was next with a 63.6 percentage.
Senior Amy Jeffers finished with seven of the team’s 12 service aces in the four sets.
Powell finished with eight blocks, four solos and four assisted.
In digging, it was a tie with Heyen and Madrigal both finishing with 14 of the team’s 49 dig total.
Jeffers finished with 21 of the team’s 37-assist total, while Bailey Peterson had 15.
The regional playoffs begin Nov. 6, with the regional tournament being held at Hazen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.