Bowman County picked up a lopsided road victory over Killdeer (Jan. 5) only to drop a narrow 74-66 decision Friday (Jan. 8) in Hazen.
The New Year opened with a 71-35 win over the Cowboys in Killdeer.
Three days later it was Hazen handing the Bulldogs a 74-66-road loss.
The loss dropped Bowman County to 1-1 in Region 7 play and seventh in the regional standings, as of Jan. 11.
Glen Ullin/Hebron is alone in the standings with a 2-0 regional record and five other teams with a better record. Dickinson Trinity, Hazen, Beulah, and Beach each have 1-0 regional records, while Heart River in 2-1 in Region 7 play.
After playing on the road again Jan. 12 in Lemmon, the Bulldogs will return home to host New England Jan. 14 then go on the road again to face New Town Saturday for a noon contest in the Knights of Columbus Activities Center on the Trinity School campus in Dickinson.
