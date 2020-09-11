The Bowman County volleyball team made the long trip to Hazen on Thursday to take on the Bison.
The C-team opened the evening falling behind early in sets one and two before falling to the Bison in each set by a score of 25-22 and 26-24. The team fought valiantly in each set and had a chance to win their first set of year in the second set before falling short. In the third set, the Bulldogs started with twelve straight points and cruised to a 15-2 win. Reagan Coyle and Claire Stafford each had three kills to lead the team for the match. Reagan also had eight serve receptions with Tylee Hinek chipping in with five. Ashlyn Fischer had three assists along with Saige Stadheim who also had three aces. Naomi Massey led the team with six aces, including twelve straight service points scored to start the third set. Claire Stafford had a good night serving with four aces.
Skylar Marsh made her coaching debut with the C-team tonight and after the match she said, “I am proud of the girls. They are really learning how to navigate the court as a team in a positive way and improving every day.”
The JV paced by Gracie Lambourn’s nine aces, six assists and two kills defeated the Bison 25-17, 25-23 before dropping the third set 16-14. The Bulldogs were in complete command of the match until the Bison pulled to within one in the second set. However, the Bulldogs prevailed to win the match. When asked about the match coach Van Daele said, “You could see that they trusted in their skills and their teammates.” Avrie Nohava led the team with eight serve receptions; three digs, and had four aces. Alyssa Buckman and Madeline Stafford each had three kills with Alyssa adding four assists and Madeline contributing six serve receptions.
Earlier in the day, the region coach’s poll revealed that the Bison from Hazen were considered the fifth best team in the region. Playing with the emotion of a parent’s night the Bison charged out to leads of 8-0 and 13-1 before things started to change. Playing one point at a time the Bulldogs closed the gap to 18-16 before closing out the set 25-22. When asked why he did not use a timeout during the start of the set, coach Weldele retorted, “I didn’t think Hazen was doing anything special, we were playing poorly and the kids needed to figure out how to change their fortunes.”
After being down 13-1 the Bulldogs outscored the Bison 74-42 and cruised to a 25-22, 25-17, 25-15 victory. Ellie Powell and Bailey Peterson lead the team in kills with nine and four respectively. Amy Jeffers had twelve assists and Bailey had four, while Rhyann Heyen led the team with serve receptions (10) and digs (7). It was a big night for the servers as Bailey had four aces, Amy, Rhyann and Ellie had three and Logan Blankenbaker served two aces. Seniors Amy Jeffers, Esme Madrigal and Jenna Buchholz provided the high lite of the night. After a touched blocked, Amy stretched out to keep the ball alive, Esme rushed forward from her back row position to bump up a set to Jenna who put the ball away with an emphatic kill.
The Bulldogs are on the road at Harding County Tuesday and play their first home match Thursday September 10th against the Titans of Trinity.
