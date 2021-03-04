Jaci Fischer’s final shot with less than ten seconds left was her most important score of the Bowman County quarterfinal battle with Hazen Monday afternoon (Feb. 22) in the Knights of Columbus Activity Center in Dickinson.
The freshman found an opening inside the key with the score tied at 50-50 and sank the shot to give the Bulldogs the 52-50 win and set up a semifinal battle with top seed Hettinger-Scranton Tuesday evening.
The Bulldogs got off to a fast start, building a 20-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.
They also needed every single point of the massive early lead as the Bison outscored the Bulldogs in each of the three remaining quarters.
Fischer got her first score less than two minutes into the game and then added a three-point basket halfway through the quarter to build a 10-2 lead as the Bulldogs used a press to force Hazen into repeated turnovers.
Fischer hit her second of four three-pointers with just over a minute left to give the Bulldogs their 20-4 lead.
Her third three gave the team a 25-6 advantage early in the second quarter before Ellie Powell hit a basket to give the Bulldogs a 21 point lead and six minutes left before halftime.
That would be Bowman County’s biggest lead of the game.
In the final minutes of the first half, the Bison rallied with a 12-4 run that left the gap at 31-18 at the break.
It didn’t take long for the Bison to keep the rally going, cutting the Bulldog lead to 33-22 (11 points) just two minutes into the second half.
About one minute later, the lead was just four points (33-29) marking an 11-2 run by the Bison.
Avrie Nohava’s trey with just over four minutes left in the third quarter built a seven-point lead, only to have the Bison cut it back to four points.
Sophia Headley gave the Bulldogs some breathing room with a pair of free throws and basket making the score 40-32.
Fischer’s trey with about one minute left gave the Bulldogs an 11-point lead (43-32), but the team needed Bailee Pierce’s basket with four seconds left to keep the 11-point margin (45-34).
The Bison kept their rally going with an 8-0 run in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.
Pierce’s three-point basket with 3:51 left gave the Bulldogs a 48-42 lead, but Hazen kept coming with Laini Carr’s trey cutting the lead to just two points (48-46) with 3:19 left in the game.
Makenna Brunmeier hit two free throws with 2:12 left to tie the game for the first time.
Avrie Nohava’s basket gave the Bulldogs a 50-48 lead with 1:22 left, only to see Brunmeier tie the game again at the free throw line with 1:09 on the clock.
Hazen had an in-bounds play with 30 seconds left, but a foul gave the Bulldogs the ball with 22 seconds left.
After a time out, the Bulldogs moved the ball around looking for an opening and found it with Fischer. Brunmeier finished as the game’s top scorer with 15 points as Hazen had three players finish in double figures. The Bison also got 13 from Paige Erhardt and 10 from Carr. Sydney Mossett added eight, while Eliza Herrick scored four.
The Bulldogs were led by Fischer with 15 points and 11 from Nohava. Powell finished with nine points, while Headley had eight.
Peterson scored five points, including one of the team’s six three-pointers, while Raegan Honeyman had three and Jayda Miller hit two points.
