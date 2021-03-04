Thanks to its 66-57 victory over Heart River Friday (Feb. 26), Bowman County closed out the regular season placing third in the Region 7 standings behind undefeated Beulah and second place Dickinson Trinity.
That finish assured the three teams and Hazen of a first round bye in the first round March 2 and a week off until the quarterfinals March 8 in Dickinson at the Knights of Columbus Activities Center.
The four teams will await the victors of the first round battles between Beach and New England, Richardton-Taylor and Heart River, Hettinger-Scranton and Mott-Regent, Killdeer and Glen Ullin/ Hebron Tuesday evening (March 2) at 7 p.m.
Friday results
In the Region 7 contests Friday, the Dickinson Trinity Titans easily defeated Killdeer by a 72-31 margin, while the New England Tigers handed the Glen Ullin/Hebron Bearcats an 83-74 score.
Beach handed Hettinger-Scranton a 65-53 loss and Beulah hammered Hazen by 66-48 score.
The Friday games wrapped up the season, with Beulah finishing undefeated (11-0) on top of the Region 7 standings.
The Trinity Titans were second in the standings with a 9-2 regional mark, having lost only to Beulah and to Mott-Regent in an upset.
Bowman County is third in the standings at 8-3, with losses to Beulah and Dickinson Trinity – each by one point – and also Hazen.
The Bison were fourth in the final standings with a 7-4 record, ahead of both Glen Ullin/Hebron and Heart River – tied for fifth with 6-5 records. That could be a three-way tie for fifth if Mott-Regent beat Richardton Taylor Friday, but the results have not been reported yet..
Both Beach and Hettinger-Scranton tied in the standings (3-7) with Killdeer finishing 1-10 in regional play.
The playoffs started Tuesday (March 2), with the tournament continuing March 8, 9 and 11, in Dickinson at the Knights of Columbus Activity Center. After the quarterfinals March 8, the four remaining teams will meet in the semifinals a day later vying for the two berths in the championship game Thursday (March 11).
Because of the COVID-19 guidelines, there will not be a third place game March 11, according to tournament organizers.
