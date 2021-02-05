After picking up a pair of wins to improve to 10-2 for the season, the Bowman County Bulldogs entered the week facing the top team in Region 7.
Dickinson Trinity brought a 5-0 record to Bowman Tuesday evening. The Titans started the week tied with the Beulah Miners – both with 5-0 region records, but the Titans have a 13-1 season mark, compared to the Miners’ 9-4.
Bowman County entered the week with a 4-1 record, with only a narrow 74-66 loss on the road to Hazen marring the team’s regional record.
The Bulldogs face Richardton-Taylor on the road (Feb. 5), then travel to Lemmon (S.D.) the following Monday and host Baker (Feb. 9)
They picked up victories over Glen Ullin/Hebron (Jan. 26) by an 80-64 margin and traveled to Montana for a win over Baker (84-45)
The victory over the Bearcats knocked the team to a game behind the Bulldogs in the regional standings and into a tie with Heart River (both 4-2).
Beach is sixth in the regional standings with a 3-2 record, one-half game ahead of Hazen (3-3).
