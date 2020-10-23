The Bowman County Bulldogs made a familiar foe pay the price when they relentlessly hammered the Richardton-Taylor-Hebron Raiders to a 46-0 halftime lead. Oct. 9 on the road.
That ended up being the final regular season game of the year for the Bulldogs.
It gave coach Nick Walker a chance to give many of his younger players in the second half and the young defenders responded with a shut out in their half.
It may have also helped the team prepare for the football playoffs when they travel to Velva for a Saturday contest against the fourth-ranked Aggies.
In between, Bowman County picked up a week to heal and prepare for the playoffs when the season home finale with New Salem/Almont was canceled because of COVID. It was the second COVID non-contest of the season for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs and their playoff foe have a common opponent – Dickinson Trinity. Both teams defeated the Titans this season.
Fast start
In the final region 4 game of the season, the Bulldogs hammered the Raiders with three scores in the first quarter alone, to jump out to a 19-0 lead on Oct. 9. That was just the start.
Just 32 seconds into the second quarter, quarterback Quaid Lardy hit Clay Heimer on a fourth-and 30 pass play that the senior receiver carried into the end zone. Heimer broke several tackles, including two at the 12-yard line, on his way to the goal line.
That gave the Bulldogs a 25-0 lead after the extra point was missed to the left.
Heimer made another dramatic catch about three minutes later when his reached up to snag an interception inside the Bowman 20 yard line and ran it back to the 35 yard line.
Riggs Rotenberger followed with a big 19-yard first down run into Raider territory. He followed with another first down run to the 36-yard line.
After a pair of Colby Schaff runs took the Bulldogs to the 29, Rotenberger to the ball to the 18-yard line.
Lardy went to Heimer again with an 18-yard pass in the corner of the end zone, beating double coverage for the score with 6:28 left in the half.
After a penalty moved the ball half the distance to the goal line, the Bulldogs got a two-point conversion on Rotenberger’s run, increasing the Bowman County lead to 33-0.
The Bulldogs got the ball back again four plays later after a Raider punt.
Lardy started the Bulldogs with a pass to Carson Massey for 16 yards and a first down inside the Raiders’ territory.
Brody Headley took the ball the rest of the way, first on the ground, followed by a pass moving the team to the Richardton seven. A run took the ball to inside the one and then he pushed his way in for the score with 3:23 left before halftime. After the extra point, the Bulldogs had a 40-0 lead.
The Bulldogs got the ball back moments later on a fumble by the returner. Massey caused the fumble and Heimer recovered on the 28-yard line.
Schaff took the Bulldogs to the eleven, then the five and then scored with 2:19 left in the half. The extra point gave the visitors their final score and the 46-0 lead they would hold for the rest of the game.
The hosts almost broke the shut out on the next possession with Collin Grage breaking tackles down to the Bowman 32-yard line. His next carry brought the Raiders to the 21 and then the 13-yard line.
On a fourth down and two pitch Grage again picked up a first down setting the Raiders up on the 10.
With the clock counting down the final minute, quarterback Zayden Schmalenberger took it to the seven before taking a quick snap and grounding the ball to stop the clock. The Raiders got a five-yard penalty for a false start.
On a second and goal play in the final seconds, a bad snap went too high for the quarterback to do anything but deflect it slightly so that Grage could catch it in the backfield. In desperation, the running back tried a pass toward the end zone, which fell incomplete as time expired.
In the second half, the Bowman coach started giving his younger players playing time.
They responded on their first series by driving to the 24-yard line before coming up just short on a fourth-and-two play.
The Raiders were able to control the ball for most of the fourth quarter, but mistakes, penalties and turnovers helped keep the team out of the end zone.
Freshman Roman Fossum supplied the final stop when he intercepted a pass with just 1:13 left and returned it to midfield.
The Bulldogs took a knee to let the clock run out.
Coach relieved
“I am proud of our kids. We played a lot of the kids tonight (Oct.9). Everybody got at least a half of football in.
“We had some kids play really well,” he added.
“It was good to see these young kids playing. They have been practicing hard everyday. To give them a full half of football on Friday night, that was really fun for us,” Walker said.
The Bulldogs turned around after the loss to the Skyhawks and hit the Raiders with a strong performance, according to Walker.
“I thought we were a lot better up front this week. I thought our guys came off the football a lot better. So, we are going to see if we can get better one more week,” Walker added. “I think we can do it again but it all starts with the offensive line and how we come off the football.”
Looking ahead, he told the players, “I want you guys rested. I want you guys healthy. I want to see a spirited football team.” At the time, the coach was talking about New Salem. Now, it also fits as the Bulldogs travel to Velva for the playoffs.
