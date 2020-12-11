After a two-week shutdown of all but practices for the winter sports, the local teams will begin their first competitions Monday.
The shutdown was imposed in late November as a way to try to curb the growth of the Coronavirus recently in the state.
As for the Bowman County Bulldogs, it will be seventh grade girls’ basketball team getting off to a start when they face Heart River Monday (Dec. 14) at 4 p.m. in Solberg gym.
The varsity girls basketball game Tuesday against Baker was postponed and replaced with a tournament game against Beulah at 7 p.m., while the boys varsity team will be on the road at Dickinson Trinity as part of the Roughrider Basketball Tournament.
The junior high wrestling team will be traveling Thursday to compete at Killdeer, while the boys’ varsity basketball team will face Heart River in the tournament at Dickinson Trinity.
A wrestling tournament at Linton High School is scheduled for 2 p.m. (Central) Friday, while the seventh and eighth grade girls basketball teams will play at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in Bowman against the Dickinson Trinity teams.
The second day of the wrestling tournament in Linton will continue Saturday will the varsity wrestlers also have a tournament at the Lemmon Armory (in South Dakota) scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
The boys’ varsity basketball team will face Beach at 2 p.m. (Dec. 19) as part of the Roughrider Basketball tournament.
Scranton
The girls varsity will open their season Dec. 14 when the Hettinger-Scranton Night Hawks host Richardton-Taylor at 7 p.m., preceded by the junior varsity (5:30 p.m.) and the junior high team (against Lemmon at 5 p.m.).
The boys’ varsity will open their season on the road playing at Richardton-Taylor Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. The junior high Night Hawks will play Bowman at Hettinger in a 4 p.m. contest, while the girls’ varsity away at Grant County in a 7 p.m. game.
The wrestling team will travel Tuesday to Beulah for a 4 p.m. contest.
In a Thursday contest, the Hettinger-Scranton boys’ varsity will play New England at Scranton, while the girls’ varsity is scheduled to host in Hettinger at 7 p.m.
Wrestling will be traveling to Ashley Friday (Dec. 18) to compete against South Border.
On Saturday, the boys’ varsity basketball team will play in Killdeer, while the wrestling team travels to Linton for another contest.
