Spring sports have returned to the Bowman County High School campus.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to open the season Tuesday but it was rescheduled for Thursday (April 1) with their Early Bird invitational meet. The first track meet of the season drew teams from Montana and South Dakota, and other North Dakota squads. The Bulldogs hosted Plevna and Baker from Montana, Bison from South Dakota and Mott-Regent/New England, Richardton-Taylor, Hettinger-Scranton, Killdeer, Heart River, Hazen, Center-Stanton, Dickinson, Dickinson Trinity, Grant County/Flasher and Beach.
The school will also host meets on April 6, April 13, April 20, May 8 and May 11.
The May 11 meet is the Hollinger Classic track meet.
In addition, the school will also be hosting junior high school meets on April 12 and April 19.
Hettinger-Scranton’s track team has all Bowman County meets on its schedule for the spring so far this season.
Baseball
The Night Hawks will be fielding a baseball team combining players from Hettinger, Scranton and New England and will be competing in Region 8 against teams from Beulah, Hazen, Heart River, Shiloh Christian and Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton.
The team will open the season April 9 with the Night Hawks against the Dickinson Midgets in Dickinson at 5 p.m. The squad will also travel to Heart River (April 13) and Beulah (April 15) before hosting Shiloh Christian April 20 in Hettinger.
The visit by the Skyhawks will be the first of five straight home games for the Night Hawks. The co-op team will host Hazen on April 22, Washburn/Wilton/ Center-Stanton on April 27, Heart River on April 29, and Beulah on May 4.
The team will go back on the road May 6 to play Shiloh Christian at Miller Field, then go to Hazen on May 11 and then to Washburn on May 13 to close out the regular season.
The regional tournament will start May 24 at Beulah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.