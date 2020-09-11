The Lady Dawgs traveled to Baker for their first volleyball match of the 2020 season, with a good crowd making the trip to cheer for the Dawgs. While the results were not what they wanted, the coaches were very pleased with the hustle that the teams displayed.
The C-squad, which consists of the ten freshmen on the team, jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first set before succumbing to the Spartans 25-22. In the second set, the Spartans were leading 15-8 and then went on a roll, closing out the set 25-12. The Dawgs battled back and were leading 10-6 before the Spartans came storming back and took the lead 11-10 before finishing the match with a 15-11 win.
Naomi Massey lead the team with nine serve receptions followed by Tylee Hinek and Ashlyn Fischer each with six. Saige Stadheim had two aces and Paige Pagel followed with one. Ashlyn and Claire Stafford each had four kills. Ashlyn lead the team in assists with six, with Saige having two. Saige also lead the team with four digs, and Emy Van Daele had three.
The JV started slowly in their first set of the season falling behind 17-12 before rallying to close the gap to 18-16. The Spartans then closed out the set for a 25-21 win. The second set went back and forth until Caitlynn Towe stepped back to serve. The team went on a 9-0 run to go ahead 17-7 and did not look back, cruising to a 25-14 victory. In the third set, the match was tied at nine before the Spartans ran the table for a 15-9 victory and then they closed out the match with a 15-10 win in the fourth set.
Caitlynn Towe lead the JV in aces with four followed by Avrie Nohava with two. Alyssa Buckman topped the Dawgs with six kills followed Avrie and Madeline Stafford with three each. Alyssa and Gracie Lambourn each had six assists while Madeline had fourteen serve receptions and Avrie and Alyssa each had nine. Cheyenne Dodge and Leslie Anaya also chipped in with seven serve receptions each. Cheyenne and Avrie led the team in digs with three apiece.
The varsity match was a very exciting event. The first set was a back and forth affair until the Bulldogs found a little breathing room at 23-20. Baker fought back each time the Bulldogs tried to finish out the set. Baker then seized the momentum and took the set 28-26. In set two the Spartans raced to a 17-10 lead before the Bulldogs found their rhythm. Leading 23-22, Baker called their final time out. Poised to tie the score the Bulldogs came up short and lost set two 25-22. In the third set Baker once again jumped out to an early lead before the Bulldogs rallied back to close within one. From there the Spartans closed out the set and match, 25-19.
“I have never seen a crowd like that on the road for volleyball in my eleven years as a volleyball coach,” quipped coach Weldele. “That was really cool to hear.”
Ellie Powell lead the team in kills with ten, followed by Rhyann Heyen with seven, Bailey Peterson had five and Jenna Buchholz finished with four. Esme Madrigal paced the team with twenty-three serve receptions and Logan Blankenbaker chipped in with nine. Bailey along with Amy Jeffers had thirteen assists; Bailey, Amy and Rhyann all had two aces. Esme also led the team with ten digs followed by Rhyann with nine and Logan with six.
