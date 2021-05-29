The first day of the 2021 state track championships was a story of seconds for the Bowman County Bulldogs.
Senior Brian Miller made sure of it as he closed his prep career nearly pulling off a dramatic upset of favorite Noah Rolfe in the 1,600 meters.
Then at the end of the first day, he anchored the relay team which finished second to Lisbon.
In his individual race, Miller settled in with the lead pack for the first three laps.
He waited until just before the final lap to make one move – leaving rival Caleb Hansen of Dickinson Trinity behind and started closing the gap on Stanley's Rolfe.
Rolfe had about a 30 yard lead going into the final lap, but Miller started pulling him back until both were stride for stride coming out of the final corner and into the straight away.
But it was Rolfe who had the faster finishing kick, winning the race with a time of 4:24.39. Miller was right behind him with a time of 4:26.73 for the metric mile. Caleb Hansen was third (4:30.37), while Ian Busche of Hazen came in fourth (4:35.69).
In the 4x800 meter relay Friday evening, it was Lisbon that jumped out to the lead and never lost it.
But the Bulldogs moved into a strong second and never let it go, all though it was close during the first few laps as the Bowman County quartet of Gavin Scott, Austin Wanner and Caleb Sarsland gave Miller a chance to chase down the Lisbon leader. He closed the gap to only a few yards by the finish, just three seconds behind Caeden Sweet.
Lisbon won the race with a time of 8:24.66, with Bowman County coming in second (8:33.53) and beat Hilsboro/Central Valley (8:37.01) and Dickinson Trinity (8:43.62).
After the first day, the Class B boys team race had Rugby leading with 34 points, followed by Kindred (32) and Bowman (29). Beulah was in fourth place (25.5 points), just ahead of Harvey/Wells County (24).
On the girls side, Oakes (30) had a one point advantage over Rugby (29) after 10 events.
First Day
In other first day competitions, freshman Hunter Rasmussen placed eighth in the discus with a throw of 130 feet, 10 inches.
The winner was Hillsboro/Central Valley's Kaden Pastian, the favorite going into the Class B competition. He set a state meet record with his 192-00 effort, winning by more than 20 feet.
In the hurdles competition, Bowman County's Carson Massey made it to the finals of the 300 meters in spite of hitting most of the hurdles. He was timed in 42.47 seconds in the first heat and that was good enough to grab the last qualifying spot for Saturday's finals. Madden Thorson of Harvey/Wells County was the top qualifier in the prelims with a 40.00 second time.
Massey, a junior, didn't get a chance to run in the 110meter hurdles after a false start.
In the girls B 300 meter hurdles, eighth grader Sophia Headley was sixth in the first heat of the prelims with a time of 50.88 seconds. In the third heat, Esmeralda Madrigal placed fourth with a time of 49.67, just missing out on a chance for the finals. The senior had the 12th best time in the prelims, while freshman Kelsie Belquist of New Rockford had the fastest prelim time (45.24).
In the long jump, sophomore Ellie Powell placed 12th with a 15-7 leap, while teammate Headley finished with a 14-4.25 distance. Richardton-Taylor's Skylar Crowe won the event and a state title with a 17-9 effort.
In the girls 4x800 meter relay, Bowman county finished second in its heat with a 10.41.83 time. Unfortunately for Rhyann Heyen, Landyn Gerbig, Julie Sarsland and Kenley Bowman, the Bulldogs were in the slower of the two heats. The team placed 12th overall.
In the girls 4x100 meter relay prelims, Bowman County's foursome of Madrigal, Powell, Jenna Buchholz and Adyson Gerbig placed 12 th overall with a time of 52.81 seconds.
In the boys 400 meter run, freshman Bishop Duffield placed seventh in the first heat with a time of 55.11 seconds.
In the boys Class B long jump Friday, Clay Heimer placed fifth with a 20-7 effort. Teigen Marmon was 11th with a 19-3 distance. Trey Welstad of Rugby won the state title with a 21-7.5 distance.
In the boys 4x100 meter relay prelims, Bowman County snagged the final qualifying spot for Saturday's finals when Brody Headley, Heimer, Bohden Duffield and Massey was timed at 45.79 seconds. They placed third in the second heat, which was won by Rugby (44.64 seconds).
CLASS B BOYS
DAY 1 TEAM SCORES
1 Rugby 34
2 Kindred 32
3 Bowman County 29
4 Beulah 25.5
5 Harvey/Wells Cty 24
5 Hillsboro/CV 24
7 Lisbon 19
8 Northern Cass 16
9 Stanley 13
9 Dickinson Trinity 13
11 Mohall-L/S 11.50
12 Kidder County 11
13 Benson County 10
13 Edgeley/Kulm/M 10
15 Grafton 9
15 Central Cass 9
17 Oakes 8
18 Thompson 7
19 Hazen 6
20 Northern Lights 5
20 Sargent County 5
20 Killdeer 5
24 May-Port C-G 4
25 Shiloh Christian 3
25 Glenburn 3
25 Hatton-Northwood3
28 Carrington 2
28 Strasburg 2
28 Nelson County 2
31 Enderlin/Maple V 1
CLASS B GIRLS
DAY 1 TEAM SCORES
(after 10 events)
1 Oakes 30
2 Rugby 29
3 Langdon Area/E/M 32
4 May-Port CG 21
5 Benson County 19
5 Shiloh Christian 19
5 Lisbon 19
8 Central Cass 18
9 Center Stanton 16
10 Des Lacs-Bur/Le 15
11 Hatton-Northwd 14
12 Beulah 13
12 Glenburn 13
14 Richardton-Taylor 10
14 New Rockford/Sh 10
16 Velva-Drake-Ana 8
16 Dickinson Trinity 8
18 Larimore 7
18 Hazen 7
20 Wyndmere-Lidger 6
20 Park River/Fordv 6
20 Stanley 6
20 Oak Grove Luth 6
20 Bottineau 6
25 Enderlin/Maple V 5
25 Harvey/Wells Cty 5
25 Trenton 5
28 Pembina Cty N 4
28 Kindred 4
28 Southern McLean 4
28 Hillsboro/CV 4
28 Grant Cty/ Flasher 4
28 Mott-Regent/NE 4
28 Linton/HMB 4
28 Kidder County 4
36 North Star 3
36 Thompson 3
36 Griggs Midkota 3
39 Northern Cass 2
40 Carrington 1.33
41 Garrison 1
42 Killdeer 0.66
