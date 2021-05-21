Bowman County took full advantage when the school hosted the Hollinger Classic track meet May 11.
While the boys team won decisively by almost 100 points over the nearest competitor, the girls squad edged Dickinson by just 2.5 points for the team win.
Boys win big
Bowman County finished the afternoon with 217 points, far ahead of second place Killdeer (119) and Dickinson Trinity (94.5). Mott-Regent/New England placed fourth with 92 points, while Hazen followed with 75.5 points. Richardton-Taylor was sixth with 57 points, followed by Heart River (17), Hettinger-Scranton (14), Beach (13) and Center Stanton (7 points).
Brendon Rasmsusen came up with another big effort in the shot put, winning with a throw of 51 feet 1 inch, four feet further than the second place throw. He led his teammates to take three of the top four places with Hunter Rasmussen getting third with a 41-3 effort and Grant Kees setting a new personal best of 38-9. Colby Schaaf also logged a personal best of 36-5 when he finished ninth.
In the discus, Brendon Rasmussen won again, throwing 140-10 – almost 10 feet further than Sam Huether of Mott-Regent/New England. Hunter Rasmussen was third with a 125-4 throw and Kees threw a personal record 119-4 to place ninth.
In the long jump, it was Clay Heimer jumping 21-5 for the win, while Nathan Dix was fourth (19-11.5), and was followed by Teigen Marmon (sixth, 19-6.5), Bishop Duffield (ninth, 18-11), Bohden Duffiel (10th, 18-10.5), and Roman Fossum (14th, 17-9.5).
In the triple jump, Marmon was just one inch out of first place with his new personal best of 41-3.
The Bulldogs picked up three wins in the relays. In the 4x100 meter relay, it was Brody Headley, Heimer, Bohden Duffield and Carson Massey getting the win with a 45.99 second effort.
The same quartet won again in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:36.64 and beating out Hazen at the finish.
In the 4x400 meter relay, it was Bishop Duffield, Jaxson Hansey, Dix and Marmon getting the win with a 3:40.79 time.
In the sprints, Headley placed third in the 100 meters with an 11.98 time, while Heimer took second in the 200 meters with a personal best 23.85 seconds. Headley was fifth with a 24.77 personal best time.
In the 400 meters, it was Bohden Duffield setting a new PR with a 55.25 second time and he was followed by Bishop Duffield (third, 55.64 seconds).
Senior Brian Miller gave the Bulldogs a win in both the 800 meters (2:00.93) and the 1,600 meters (4:32.57) – a personal best in the longer race.
Massey had a win in the 300-meter hurdles (42.81) and placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a 17.35 time.
Caleb Sarsland had a busy day, placing third in the pole vault (10-0), fourth in the 3,200 meters (10:39.57) and 14th in the 400 meters (1:01.09).
Girls narrowly win
The girls’ squad scored 128.5 points, just ahead of Dickinson (126). Mott-Regent/New England placed third in the team race with 110.5 points. Hazen edged Dickinson Trinity by just 2.5 points in the battle for fourth place in the team standings.
Killdeer followed with 49 points for sixth place, ahead of Richardton-Taylor (37.5) and Beach (30).
The Bulldogs picked up just one win in the competition – in the 4x800 meter relay with Rhyann Heyen, Landyn Gerbig, Julie Sarsland and Paysha Rex grabbing it with an 11:06.63 time.
But it was the team’s depth, which grabbed the narrow overall point victory.
Sophomore Ellie Powell finished with a second in the triple jump (33 feet 2 inches) and a third in the long jump (17-9.5), while teammates gave the Bulldogs four of the top seven spots in the long jump. Sophia Headley was fourth (16-5.5) ahead of Madeline Stafford (sixth, 15-10.5) and Claire Stafford (seventh, 15-10).
In the high jump, Avrie Nohava was third, clearing 4-9, while Heyen tied for seventh (4-3).
The team also picked up second place points in the 4x100 meter and 4x200 meter relays. They also grabbed a third in the 4x400 meter relay. On the 4x100 meter relay, it was Esmeralda Madrigal, Powell, Jenna Buchholz and Adyson Gerbig finishing with a 53.82 second time. In the 4x200 relay, it was the quartet of Kennedi Blankenbaker, Headley, Buchholz and Adyson Gerbig being timed in 1:53.46. In the 4x400 relay, it was Buchholz, Blankenbaker, Claire Stafford and Madeline Stafford finishing third with a time of 4:35.70.
In the hurdle races, Madrigal placed second in the 300-meter event with a personal best of 48.65 seconds, while AllieRae Stotts took sixth (52.06) in a personal best. In the 100-meter hurdles, Madrigal placed third (17.68), while Stotts was sixth (18.48 seconds).
In the 3,200 meters, Kenley Brown was third (13:05) and followed by Sarsland (fifth, 13:55) and Rex (sixth, 14:25).
In the 1,600 meters, Jaci Fischer placed second (5:47.2) and was also third in the 800 meters (2:32.82). Heyen was fourth with a season best of 2:42.63.
In the 400 meters it was Headley placing third (1:04.45) while Landyn Gerbig (fifth, 1:05.45) and Blankenbaker (eighth, 1:07.78) followed.
