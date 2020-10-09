The Tigers from New England came to the Dawg pound with bad intentions but left dragging their tails after the Dawgs pulled out a 3-2 victory, 25-6, 21-25, 23-25, 26-24 and 15-13.
After the first set that saw the Bulldogs have their way, the match became a back and forth affair. In both the 2nd and 3rd set the Bulldogs had small leads but could not close them out and found themselves trailing 2-1. Once again in the 4th set the Bulldogs were ahead 18-15, but then found themselves down a match point, before pulling out the set. In the 5th set once again the Bulldogs led 7-4 before finding themselves trailing 11-10 after a very long rally. Down 13-12 the Bulldogs gritted their teeth and refused to be denied the victory.
When asked how they were able to come back after being down in the 4th and 5th set, sophomore Bailey Peterson stated, “We worked together as a team and stayed positive even when we made mistakes.”
Bailey ended the night with twenty-one assists, nine digs and two blocks. Rhyann Heyen had eight kills, twenty-four serve receptions and twenty digs and Esme Madrigal was busy in the back row as she had twenty-three digs and twenty-two serve receptions. Logan Blankenbaker also chipped in with twelve serve receptions and six digs.
As a team the Bulldogs had a tremendous night hitting with only 11 errors on 128 attacks. Madeline Stafford had six kills and Jenna Buchholz chipped in with five kills and three aces. Ellie Powell had an outstanding night with eighteen kills and only one error and she put up a big wall with six blocks, Ellie also had three aces. But the stat line of the night belonged to Amy Jeffers. Amy did something that is rare in the game of volleyball and that is a triple-double. For the night Amy had twenty-two assists, eleven kills and eleven digs.
This first time against the Titans the Bulldogs came out with a lot of energy and played a good first set and then faltered in the next two. Thursday night was different, and a much more even-tempered team took the floor. Even thought they lost 25-20, 25-17, 25-18, the Bulldogs did not get down on themselves or each other. Their level of play and intensity increased during each set and pushed the Titans who have been used to easy matches this year. Another area of improvement was serving as the for the first time this season the team served over 90%. Leaders for the night were Ellie Powell with seven kills and two blocks and Jenna Buchholz also had two blocks. Amy Jeffers had eleven assists, Bailey Peterson led in aces with two, Esme Madrigal passed her way to nine digs and Rhyann Heyen returned twenty-nine serves. This was a non-region match; the Bulldogs record is now 5-5 with a 4-1 record in the region.
