Bowman County handily defeated Richardton-Taylor Friday (Feb. 19) in the first round of the district tournament by a 71-31 margin, earning a battle with Hazen in the quarterfinals Monday in Dickinson.
Hazen entered Monday’s contest with a bye after finishing fourth after the finish of regional play. The Bison had an 8-3 record, one win better than the Lady Bulldogs.
Bowman County beat the Bison by a lopsided 63-36 score Dec. 30 in Bowman. After the loss, Hazen went on an 8-2 run through the rest of their region schedule, with losses only to Hettinger-Scranton and Dickinson Trinity and defeated Beulah.
After Bowman County defeated Hazen at home, the Bulldogs lost to Dickinson Trinity and Glen Ullin/Hebron.
Home helps
“It was nice to play in front of a crowd,” coach Jaden Schoch said after the victory in Friday’s first round game. “If we were going to be the four or five seed, it would be nice to be the five. I wanted to have another game for our kids... especially a home game. We have been on the road for three games, so it was nice to be home.
“We wanted to get some confidence back.
The Bulldogs got off to a slow start, taking a narrow 16-12 lead.
But the game broke open in the second quarter when the hosts going on a 19-4 run to halftime, where they held a 35-16 lead.
Eighth grader Sophia Headley led the charge in the second quarter, getting eight of her eventual 10 points in that eight-minute span.
In the second half, the visiting Raiders fell further behind.
The guests watched the Bulldogs go on a 22-9 tear that left the Raiders behind by a 32-point margin (57-25) going into the final eight minutes.
It was Jaci Fischer taking over in the third quarter, getting 13 of her eventual 20 points. The freshman finished the game with four of the team’s seven three-point baskets. She was also the high scorer for the Bulldogs.
“Jaci had been in a little bit of a slump there and with the younger players, you are probably going to see that. She had a great game.”
Senior Andrea Rodakowski finished the game with 13 points in spite of fouling out of the game early in the final quarter.
Jayda Miller put in six points, including five in the final quarter, while Avrie Nohava added five.
Ellie Powell put in four points, while Bailey Peterson added three and Jocelyn Kulseth had two.
Skyler Crow was the top scorer for the visiting Raiders with 10 points, all in the first three quarters. Eastyn Gibhardt scored six, while Ashlynn Christensen added five. Jayne Krank had four points. Claire Diede, Nevaeh Tormaschy and Jenna Schutt each added two points in the loss.
First round wrap
After Friday’s first-round games, Mott-Regent handed Beach a 67-53 loss to earn Monday’s match up against top-seeded Hettinger-Scranton in the 1 p.m. contest.
Heart River ousted New England Friday by a 67-44 margin, getting a berth to play second-seed Beulah in Monday’s 5: 30 p.m. quarterfinal.
Glen Ullin/Hebron handed Killdeer a 57-32 loss Friday, moving the sixth-seed into a contest against third seed Dickinson Trinity at 7 p.m.
The winners of the quarterfinals face off in the two semifinals Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m.
