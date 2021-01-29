The Bowman County Bulldogs picked up two wins in two days, increasing their winning streak to four Saturday.
After first knocking off Mott-Regent Friday with a Region 7 road win, the Bulldogs hobbled the visiting Belle Fourche Broncs Saturday afternoon in Bowman.
The two wins improved the Bulldogs’ record to 8-2 for the season going into Tuesday’s battle with Glen Ullin/Hebron and Thursday’s road trip to Baker.
Bulldogs gnaw on Broncs
Bowman County jumped out to a 22-10 lead after one quarter, then watched the Broncs flip the script with a 21-13 scoring run in the second quarter. Only a buzzer-beating shot by Caleb Duffield from beyond the midcourt line made sure the Bulldogs held a 40-31 lead at the half.
Caleb Duffield, who finished with 28 points, got 12 in the third quarter as the hosts took a 60-42 lead into the final quarter. That was one more point than the Broncs scored in the third quarter as a team.
With the Bulldogs substituting freely in the final quarter, the Broncs outscored their hosts 19-15 in the final eight minutes, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.
Freshman Bishop Duffield finished the game with 11 points, giving the Bulldogs three players in double figures when it came to scoring.
Both Carson Massey and Brady Senn finished the game with six points apiece. Sam Andrews scored five points in the win while Teigen Marmon added two.
The Bulldogs got five three-pointers from Scott (3) and Caleb Duffield (2), while the team hit 18 free throws in 22 attempts.
The visiting Broncs had Anthony Budmayr and Aiden Friggin lead they’re scoring, both with 19 points.
Gage Kracht added 11 points, while Brextin Garza had six points. Lan Fuhrer had four points and Logan Goeders added a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter.
According to coach Nick Walker, the Bulldogs performed well on offense but still needed to improve as the team goes into a crucial portion of the season.
With Saturday’s win, the Bulldogs had improved their season record, but in the Region 7 standings, the team was in fifth place with a 3-1 record.
As of Saturday, Dickinson Trinity and Beulah were tied for the regional lead, each with perfect 4-0 records. Glen Ullin/Hebron and Heart River a half game behind with identical 4-1 records. Beach is one-half game behind the Bulldogs in the standings with a 3-2 record.
The only regional loss the Bulldogs have this season was a 74-66 decision on the road in Hazen. The Bison were in seventh place in the standings with a 2-2 record after Saturday.
Wildfire extinguished
The Bulldogs chewed up the Wildfire defense Friday (Jan. 22) for a 64-48-road win in the Mott Armory.
Scott gunned down the hosts with 30 points, including all five of his three-pointers in the first half. Caleb Duffield added two three-point scores on his way to a 15-point total. Massey added seven, while Senn finished with five points. Marmon added four points. Both Barret Walby and Grant Kees scored two points each. The Bulldogs finished with a total of eight three-pointers – by Scott (5), Caleb Duffield (2) and Senn (1).
The Wildfire was led in scoring by Logan Lutz with 15 points, while Ryan Doe had 13 points. Jordan Ottmar had nine points while Sam Huether scored six. Jesse Rich scored three points, while Adam Kauteman had two.
Mott-Regent finished the game with five three-pointers by Lutz (3) and Ottmar (2).
The Bulldogs built up a 15-5 first quarter lead, and then turned it into a 37-17 halftime gap.
By the end of the third quarter, the Bulldogs had a 56-31 lead over the Wildfire.
