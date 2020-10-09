The Bowman County Bulldogs picked up a pair of wins at the Lemmon Invitational Sept. 28, then had to cancel a trip to Sturgis a few days later for a second invitational cross country meet in South Dakota.
Miller, boys victorious
Senior Brian Miller won the individual boys title with a time of 16:32.98, while his teammate gave the Bulldogs a 29-point win.
Bison was second as a team (45 points) and beat Killdeer (50).
Bison senior Jonathon Burkhalter was second in the race (16:38.45), and followed by freshman teammate Lane Krautschun in third with a 16:57.80 time.
Eighth-grader Taylor Wanner came in fourth (17:28.08), just ahead of Killdeer’s Owen Duttenhefner (fifth, 17:36.19) and Jace Andersen (sixth, 17:40.76).
Austin Wanner was seventh with a time of 18:04.61, with teammates Jaxson Hansey (ninth, 18:54.86) and Jonah Njos (10th, 19:01.54) following him in to close out the team scoring.
Bowman County’s Noah Wokal placed 19th with a time of 20:22.16, followed by Nick Rodakowski (20th, 20:34.49) and Brady Hendrickson (23rd, 21:16.82).
Girls cruise
Killdeer may have taken the top two places in the invitational race, but it was Bowman County claiming the team victory with 32 points. Killdeer was second with 47 points, edging Lemmon by one point.
Eighth-grader Abby Hardersen and freshman Adrianna Kent gave the Cowboys a one-two punch but it wasn’t enough to give the team the win as Bowman County put five runners across the line before the third Killdeer finisher.
Bowman County had eighth-graders Landyn Gerbig and Julie Sarsland come in third (21:16.35) and fourth, respectively.
Teagan Homelvig placed ninth with a time of 22:15.73, while Adyson Gerbig and Paysha Rex closed out the scoring by placing 13th (22:57.11) and 14th (23:27.77).
Jaci Fischer came in 16th with a time of 23:44.89 while McKaylee Kalstrom was 21st (24:55.85).
Junior varsity
In the junior varsity girls’ race, Bowman County’s top finisher was Liv Bowman who finished ninth. She had a time of 15:58.02.
Alexia Reisenauer was right behind in tenth with a time of 16:05.98.
AllieRae Stotts placed 13th with a time of 16:40.81 for the Bulldogs.
In the boys’ race, it was Landon McKitrick placing sixth as the Bulldogs’ top finisher with a time of 13:31.01.
He was followed by Mykel Walker (11th, 14:31.55) and Shawn Sola (13th, 15:00.93).
