Bowman County grabbed a second place in the boys division of the Blue Hawk Invitational Track meet Saturday (April 17) in Dickinson.
Competing at the Besiot Activity Center track on the Dickinson State University campus, the boys from Bowman County scored 130 points, edging the much larger Dickinson Midgets by one point while finishing behind perennial power Williston (146).
Beulah (81.5) was fourth, followed by Dickinson Trinity (55.5). Mott-Regent/New England was sixth (50) followed by Watford City (37), Richardton-Taylor (33), Harding County (19) and Grant County/Flasher (16) to round out the top ten teams.
For the Bulldogs, it was strong performances by Clay Heimer and Caleb Duffield, along with double hurdles wins by junior Carson Massey which helped Bowman County edge ahead of the Midgets in the team scoring.
Massey set two personal records in the hurdle races, winning the 110-meter event with a time of 42.62 seconds and then edging Beulah’s Eli Barbot at the finish line for a 42.62 time. Barbot had an identical time for second place.
In the long jump, Heimer led a 1-2-3 finish by the Bulldogs. Heimer went 21 feet, 6.5 inches for the win. He was followed by Teigen Marmon (second, 21-3) and Duffield (third, 21-3). Marmon and Duffield set new personal records in the event. Brady Senn placed ninth with a distance of 19-1.
In the triple jump, it was Heimer going 42-3 for the win, edging Aidan O’Brien of Beulah for the win by just three inches. Senn was 12th with a distance of 37-2.
Sprints
In the sprints, Duffield set two new personal records. In the 100 meters, Duffield was with a time of 11.69 seconds. Dakota Cluchie of Watford City won the event with a time of 11.55 seconds. Nathan Dix tied for ninth with a time of 12.32, while Colby Schaaf was 18th with a time of 12.74 seconds. Kyler Paulson placed 26th (13.14).
In the 200 meters, it was Duffield placing third in a race where the first seven finishers all set personal bests. Beulah’s Kevin Gilmore won (23.14), while Cluchie was second (23.7) and Duffield followed with a 23.82 effort. Heimer placed fifth (24.27), while teammate Dix came in 13th (25.14). Schaaf was 20th (25.97), while Paulson tied for 26th (27.36 seconds).
In the 800 meters, it was Williston taking three of the top four spots. Sophomore Ethan Moe gave Williston the win (2.01.63), while Dickinson’s individual state Class A cross country champion had to settle for second (2:02.52). Williston followed with Gunnar Alvarado (third, 2:08.10) and Ivan Askim (fourth, 2:10.67).
Gavin Scott was the first Bulldog to finish in the 800 meters, placing ninth with a time of 2:15.89. Caleb Sarsland was 13th with a time of 2:20.99.
Yoder easily won the 1,600 meters with a 4:22.78 time, his best so far this season. Sarsland was sixth with a 5:01.50 time.
In the 3200, Brian Miller placed second with a season best of 10:39.50, behind Caleb Hansen’s winning time of 10:02.52 for the Dickinson Trinity runner. Eli Hansen of Dickinson Trinity was third (10:56.10), just ahead of Bulldog sophomore Austin Wanner (fourth, 10:57.69). Taylor Wanner placed sixth with a time of 11:12.44, a personal best.
Relays
The Bulldogs placed second in the 4x100 meter relay, with the quartet of Brody Headley, Duffield, Heimer and Marmon finishing the race with a time of 46.66 seconds. The Beulah foursome won the race with a 46.43 time.
In the 4x200 relay, the team of Schaaf, Senn, Dix and Paulson were fourth with a time of 1:47.79. Williston won the event with a tie of 1:36.85.
In the 4x800 meter relay, the Bowman County foursome of Scott, Austin Wanner, Taylor Wanner and Miller combined for an 8:38.95 time. Williston won the race by eight seconds.
Throwing
In the throwing events, freshman Hunter Rasmussen placed third in the discus (110-9) and 12th in the shot put (38-1).
In the javelin, Ben Knopp was the top ‘Dog’ with a throw of 127-9 that placed him fifth. Senn took eighth (124-8), while Massey finished 12th (116-2) – a new personal best.
In the discus, it was sophomore Grant Kees finishing 12th (93-7), while Knopp took 17th (92-1).
In the shot, it was Kees tossing 35-0 for a new personal best and to finish 18th. Schaaf came in 25th with a 32-8 throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.