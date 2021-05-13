A pair of victories by senior Brendon Rasmussen and a solo win by Clay Heimer in the long jump helped the Bowman County Bulldogs win the team title at the Starion Sports Complex in Mandan Tuesday (May 4).
The Bulldogs won the House/Kihne Invitational crown with a total of 151 points – beating Rugby (137) and St. Mary’s (114) along the way.
Dickinson Trinity finished fourth as a team (78), followed by Hazen (67) and Watford City (51). Harvey/Wells County placed seventh (50) ahead of Grant County/Flasher (26), New Salem/Almont (21) and Beach (16).
Brendon Rasmussen set a new personal record in the discus with a throw of 147 feet, five inches. That effort not only gave him the win, but it also moved him into the number three position among all of the Class B throwers in the state.
He also led the Bulldogs to take three of the top five spots in the discus with Hunter Rasmussen placing third (128-11) and Grant Kees finishing fifth (116-10) with a new personal best. Ben Knopp finished tenth with a personal best throw of 103-7.
In the shot put, Brendon Rasmussen threw 50-3.5 for the win, while Hunter Rasmussen was fourth behind a pair of Grant County/Flasher throwers with a 43-8 effort. Kees (17th, 34-9) and Colby Schaaf (18th, 34-7.5) followed. Knopp finished with a 31-7 effort, putting him in 27th place, while Martin Chavez (33rd, 29-8.5) and Zach Doll (43rd, 23-0) followed.
Knopp finished third in the javelin, throwing for 137-6, while Kees had a personal best to place 11th with a 99-2 effort.
In the pole vault, it was Caleb Sarsland who placed third (9-0), just ahead of teammate Kyler Paulson (7-6).
Jumps
In the long jump, it was Heimer winning the event with a 20-9.5 effort as he helped the Bulldogs put four jumpers in the top six finishers. Bohden Duffield was fourth with an 18-9.5 effort, while Bishop Duffield was right behind (fifth, 18-6) and Nathan Dix was sixth (18-6). Teigen Marmon placed 11th with an 18-00 jump and Roman Fossum was 14th (17-6).
In the triple jump, Marmon was the top Bulldog with a 37-9 effort that placed him sixth. He also placed fifth in the high jump (5-4).
Sprints
Brody Headley was the Bulldogs’ fastest sprinter in the 100 meters, placing seventh with a time of 12.02 seconds. He was followed by Fossum (17th, 12.77), Schaaf (18th, 12.85), Dix (19th, 12.86) and Paulson (27th, 13.34).
In the 200 meters, it was Bishop Duffield (11th, 25.51), finishing ahead of Headley (12th, 25.69), Dix (13th, 25.90), Schaaf (16th, 25.98) and Fossum (17th, 26.00) and Paulson (22nd, 27.89).
In the 400 meters, Bishop Duffield (fifth, 55.98), Dix (eighth, 56.49) and Paulson (14th, 1:05.72) were Bowman County’s only finishers.
Distances
Gavin Scott (fourth, 2:12.49) and Taylor Wanner (fifth, 2:18.99) were the top finishers for Bowman County in the 800 meters, while Sarsland (seventh, 2:21.49) and Gavin Lambourn (13 th, 2:31.98) followed.
In the 1600 meters, eighth-grader Taylor Wanner placed second (5:00.92).
Brian Miller was second in the 3,200 meters (10:14.86) while Austin Wanner placed third with a time of 10:35.33 – both setting personal records.
Hurdles
Carson Massey placed fourth in both the 110-meter (18.90) and 300-meter (42.08) hurdle races in the Mandan meet. His effort in the 300-meter race was a personal best and moved him into the number five spot among the Class B hurdlers.
Relays
The foursome of Headley, Heimer, Bohden Duffield and Massey placed third (46.33) in the 4x100 meter relay, behind teams from Rugby and Watford City.
In the 4x200 meter relay, it was Headley, Heimer, Bohden Duffield and Bishop Duffield placing third for the Bulldogs with a time of 1:37.87, finishing behind St. Mary’s and Dickinson Trinity.
In the 4x800 meter relay, the Bowman County team of Scott, Austin Wanner, Sarsland and Miller placed second with a time of 8:35.54.
