A second half rally helped send Bowman County into a rematch with Dickinson Trinity Tuesday in the Region 7 district basketball tournament semifinals.
The third-seeded Bulldogs put the Glen Ullin/Henron Bearcats away Monday with an 83-71 victory in the final quarterfinal match of the day in the Knights of Columbus Activities Center. In the first quarterfinal, top seed Beulah handed New England a decisive 66-37 loss. In the second game, it was Hazen defeating Heart River by a 72-57 margin to move into a battle with their Highway 200 Tuesday evening in the first semifinal.
In the third quarterfinal, second-seed Dickinson Trinity cruised to a 63-34 win over Hettinger-Scranton and earned a spot in the second semifinal against Bowman County.
The Bearcats started off fast Monday evening but held just a 23-20 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs outscored Glen Ullin/Hebron in each of the remaining three quarters but they were still chasing the Bearcats at the half, down by two points (42-40). The Bulldogs had outscored their foes by a narrow 20-19 edge in the second quarter.
After halftime, the Bulldogs came back to take the lead and hold a 60-55 edge going into the final quarter after outscoring the Bearcats by a 20-13 margin.
In the final quarter, the Bulldogs kept up the pressure, outscoring the Bearcats by a 23-16 margin to close out the win.
Scoring
The Bulldogs lost senior Caleb Duffield to injury in the final minutes of the game. He finished with 20 points before he left the court. Bohden Duffield finished with 19 points – all in the second half.
Gavin Scott helped the Bulldogs get started, hitting the team's first seven point on his way to a 16 point performance. Brady Senn scored 14, while Bishop Duffield added nine. Carson Massey had three and Clay Heimer finished two points.
The Bulldogs were 31-of -57 from the field, hitting 54 percent of their shots. From outside the arc, they hit 61 percent. At the free throw line, the Bulldogs scored on 10 of their 14 free throw attempts.
Bowman County took advantage of 12 turnovers by the Bearcats and turned them into 16 points.
The Bearcats were led by sophomore Damian Gerving (18) and senior Grant Gerving (17), while junior Gunnar Remboldt finished with 14 points. Tyus Thomas added seven from the bench, and Zayden Schmalenberger finished with six points. Sophomore Kanyon Unruh scored five, while senior Ethan Duppong and Ben Hosman put in two points each.
Offensively, the Bearcats had a strong night, hitting 26-of-43 from the field for a 60 percent success rate. Glen Ullin/Hebron finished with seven three-pointers also. They also hit 12 of the 14 free throw attempts in the game.
