The Bulldog C-team opened the week with a 2-1 victory over the Tigers from New England. The young Dawgs won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-13 before dropping the third set 17-15. The team was very balanced with everyone making contributions. Paige Pagel, Tylee Hinek and Reagen Coyle all served well with four aces a piece. Caitlynn Towe led the way with four kills while Tylee and Paige each had three. Reagen had ten serve receptions and Leslie Anaya, playing with a lot more confidence, had seven. Ashlyn Fischer was the leader in assists with five, while Saige Stadheim had two. On defense, Reagen had three digs while Naomi Massey had two.
Against the Titans the team played on their heels and were passive losing the first two sets 25-20 and 25-14. In the third set they were much more relaxed and pulled out the set 15-13. Ashlyn Fischer had a nice night setting up her teammates and finished with seven assists along with three digs and two kills. Leslie Anaya topped the team with four digs. Saige Stadheim served three aces to go along with her five assists. Reagen Coyle had six kills; seven serve receptions and two digs. Morgan Matheson had three kills and Ava Lindstrom had the only block on the night.
