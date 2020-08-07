The Bowman fall sports calendar may look a little empty with cancellations as the schools cautiously reopen their fall sports programs.
The opening football boys’ varsity meeting with Oakes slated for Aug. 22 has been canceled. However, the varsity has scheduled at trip to Belfield High School at 2 p.m. instead.
The junior high and high school football practices are scheduled to begin Aug. 10 at the school, while the cross-country program also holds its first practice at 8 a.m.
Volleyball practice will start at the high school gymnasium a week later (Aug. 17), while the junior varsity volleyball practice will start Aug. 24.
The football schedule still has the boys’ junior high squad at Reinhiller Field at 4 p.m. Aug. 24, while the junior varsity will take the field at 5:30 p.m.
As of press time, the cross-country team is slated to compete at the Heen/Inmels Invitational Aug. 22 at Williston High School, with a 9 a.m. starting time.
The cross-country team is still scheduled to host its invitational at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater Golf Course on Aug. 27
On Aug. 28, the Richardton-Taylor football team is scheduled to come to Reinkiller Field to face the varsity squad, with the junior high and junior varsity squads facing the Raiders April 24 at Reinhiller Field, starting at 4 p.m.
The Bowman volleyball C-squad hosting Beach, Beulah and Dickinson Trinity on Sept. 12 have been canceled.
The boys junior high football contests scheduled for Sept. 12 at Reinhiller Field have also been canceled.
