The football game scheduled for Friday between New Salem/Almont and Bowman County has been declared a no contest.
The game will not be played or rescheduled.
Playoff berths, seeding and successful seasons will be on the line Friday when almost all of the Region 4 football teams close out their schedule.
Only Dickinson Trinity will have a bye.
For the rest of the teams, it will be the challenge of a successful conclusion to the season and the possibility of playoffs for a few.
For one team, there was an early end to the regular season, which put them on top of the Region 4 standings – almost.
The Trinity Titans shocked the Cowboys with a Thursday 21-7 win in Dickinson, thanks to turnovers.
The win improved the Titans to 5-1 in the Region 4 standings. One game, against Heart River, was canceled because of COVID.
The Shiloh Christian Skyhawks kept rolling through most of the Region 4 schedule; humbling COVID weakened Heart River with a 44-12 victory in Belfield Friday. The Skyhawks’ only loss in regional play has been to Trinity by a 24-14 margin in week two of the season. The Titan’s only regional loss this season has been to the Bulldogs by a one-point margin (21-20) with a blocked extra-point being the difference.
The other loss was to undefeated power Velva 26-21 in a non-regional contest at Biesiot Activity Center on the Dickinson State University campus. Velva enters Friday’s contest against Kenmare with a 7-0 record for the season.
New Salem-Almont made easy work of Southern McLean Friday with a 48-8 home win over the Rough Riders. The Holsteins travel to Bowman for the regional finale at Reinhiller Field Friday (Oct. 16).
In the standings, Shiloh Christian has a 6-1 record, while the Trinity Titans have a 5-1 record with a victory over the Skyhawks earlier in the season.
Killdeer can finish with a 5-2 record if they beat Richardton-Taylor in Friday’s finale and regional losses to both Shiloh Christian and Trinity.
With the non-game, Bowman County can finish with a 4-2 regional record after losses to Killdeer and Shiloh Christian if the Bulldogs defeat New Salem Friday.
