Valley City – The Barnes County Veteran Service Office in cooperation with North Dakota Department of Fish and Game would like to announce the 2020 Camp Grafton Disabled Veteran Deer Hunt for Veterans who are 50% disabled or greater.
The Disabled Veteran Deer Hunt will take place on Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Camp Grafton.
Applications are due by Oct. 16, 2020 and are available from any County or Tribal Veteran Service Office.
*PLEASE NOTE: This is a shotgun with slug only hunt, no rifles will be allowed or provided this year.*
