Bowman County senior Caleb Duffield was named to the all-state Class B basketball team. The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association make the selection each year. The Bowman County player was named to the second team in spite of the Bulldogs not making it to the state Class B tournament in Minot.
A total of 16 players were named to the teams.
Trey Brandt of Beulah was the only Region 7 player to make the first team. Joe Hurlburt of Enderlin, Alex Huber of Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, Lucas Schumacher of Linton-HMB, Bronson Walter of Four Winds-Minnnewaukan and Jesse White of White Shield were also named to the first team.
For Brandt, it was the second year being named to the Class B teams. He, along with Hurlburt, Schumacher and White were on the second team after the 2020 season.
For Duffield, it was the second post-season honor. He was also named as the Region 7 Senior athlete of the Year after the Bulldogs ended the season in the district semifinals after a narrow 72-64 loss to eventual champion Dickinson Trinity. Earlier in the season, the Bulldogs lost in overtime to the visiting Titans by just one point. The Titans also defeated the Bulldogs in Bowman County’s season opener giving the regional rival three wins over the eventual third-place squad. Bowman County finished the regular regional season with an 8-3 record to place behind Beulah and Dickinson Trinity.
The Titans defeated defending champion Beulah in the title game to earn a spot in the state Class B tournament, where they went on to finish fifth.
The Bulldogs earned a bye in the first round of the regional tournament, and then defeated Glen Ullin/Hebron (83-71) in the quarterfinals. Duffield scored 19 points in the victory.
In the semifinal loss to the Titans a day later, Duffield closed out his prep career with 21 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Early in the season, the senior passed his biggest milestone, scoring 1,000 points in his career for the Bulldogs.
The Bowman County team finished the season with a 16-6 overall record, with three losses to Trinity, and one loss each to Beulah, Hazen and Lemmon (SD).
Repeater
For Duffield, it was the second all-state recognition of his senior year.
He was also named to the 2020 North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) All-State Division A Football Team as a wide receiver.
First Team
Jesse White, White Shield
Trey Brandt, Beulah
Joe Hurlburt, Enderlin
Bronson Walter, Four Winds-Minnewaukan
Lucas Schumacher, Linton-HMB
Alex Huber, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier
Second Team
Jace Friesz, Flasher
Walker Wold, Berthold
Stevan Garza, Grafton
Grant Romfo, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich
Caleb Duffield, Bowman County
Jase Crockett, Northern Cass
Colton Konschak, Hatton-Northwood
Zach Hendrickson, Our Redeemer’s
Scott Wagner, Ellendale
Preston Bohnenstingl, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.