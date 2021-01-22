Senior Caleb Duffield’s 33-point effort Friday (Jan. 15) led to a lopsided Bulldog 68-30 victory over visiting New England.
After scoring seven of Bowman County’s 12 points in the first quarter, it was his third quarter run that helped put the game away for good. The 14-point effort included two of his three long-range baskets and helped the Bulldogs explode for 28 points in the quarter. That turned the team’s 32-20 halftime lead into a 60-25 advantage going into the final quarter.
The Bulldogs had a narrow 12-9 edge at the end of one quarter, but followed it up
Gavin Scott hit four three-pointers on his way to 19 points for the Bulldogs as eight players scored in the win.
Sam Andrews and Brady Senn each scored four points in the win. Roman Fossum, Carson Massey and Bishop Duffield each had two points.
The Bulldogs also improved their Region 7 record to 2-1 and became 5-2 for the season.
New England (0-3) remained winless in Region 7 and dropped the season record to 3-5.
Adrian Rebel led the Tigers with 14 points.
“The kids played hard,” coach Nick Walker said after the game.
The Bulldogs will be heading into a busy schedule. “We play three times a week for about the next three weeks.”
After playing Harding County at home (Jan. 19) and playing on the road in Mott against the Wildfire (Jan. 22), the team will host Belle Fourche in a 2 p.m. contest (Jan. 23).
The team will also host Glen Ullin/Hebron (Jan. 26) before traveling to Montana for a game against Baker (Jan. 28).
