Dylan Scott, Bowman, N.D., graduated from Bismarck State College with a Certificate in Automotive Technology (Engine Performance/Air Conditioning) during the college’s 80th commencement ceremony on May 15, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BSC 2020 Commencement ceremony was held virtually to confer 970+ degrees. The BSC 2020 Commencement speaker was Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, a native of Bismarck, N.D. The virtual ceremony is available to view on the BSC website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.