TEAM R4 Seas Pts

 

Shiloh Christian 5-1 6-1 10pts

Trinity 4-1* 6-2 9pts

Killdeer 4-2 7-2 8pts

Bowman County 3-2** 5-2 8pts

New Salem 3-3* 5-3 7pts

Heart River 2-3** 1-4 6pts

Richardton-Taylor 1-2 1-8 2pts

Southern McLean 0-7 2-7 0pts

 

* = COVID No Contests

 

REGIONAL POINTS

Wins = 2 pts

No-Contests = 1 pt

Loss = 0 pts

 

Thursday’s (Oct. 8) scores

Trinity 21, Killdeer 7

Friday’s (Oct. 9) scores

Bowman County 46, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 0

Shiloh Christian 44, Heart River 12

New Salem-Almont 48, Southern McLean 8

Friday’s (Oct. 16) scores

Killdeer 56, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 18

Heart River 18, Southern McLean 12

Dickinson Trinity bye

Saturday (Oct. 24) games

Nedrose v. Dickinson Trinity at BAC, 6 p.m.

Bowman County at Velva, 1:30 p.m. (CT)

Killdeer v. Bishop Ryan at Nedrose HS, 2 p.m. (CT)

Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Centra at Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m. (CT)

 

 

