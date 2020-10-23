TEAM R4 Seas Pts
Shiloh Christian 5-1 6-1 10pts
Trinity 4-1* 6-2 9pts
Killdeer 4-2 7-2 8pts
Bowman County 3-2** 5-2 8pts
New Salem 3-3* 5-3 7pts
Heart River 2-3** 1-4 6pts
Richardton-Taylor 1-2 1-8 2pts
Southern McLean 0-7 2-7 0pts
* = COVID No Contests
REGIONAL POINTS
Wins = 2 pts
No-Contests = 1 pt
Loss = 0 pts
Thursday’s (Oct. 8) scores
Trinity 21, Killdeer 7
Friday’s (Oct. 9) scores
Bowman County 46, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 0
Shiloh Christian 44, Heart River 12
New Salem-Almont 48, Southern McLean 8
Friday’s (Oct. 16) scores
Killdeer 56, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 18
Heart River 18, Southern McLean 12
Dickinson Trinity bye
Saturday (Oct. 24) games
Nedrose v. Dickinson Trinity at BAC, 6 p.m.
Bowman County at Velva, 1:30 p.m. (CT)
Killdeer v. Bishop Ryan at Nedrose HS, 2 p.m. (CT)
Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Centra at Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m. (CT)
