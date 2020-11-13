Bowman County High School will start practice Nov. 16 in the Solberg gym.
The 9-12 teams will begin practice.
The varsity team’s schedule has yet to be finalized with the first competition currently slated to be when Mott-Regent visits on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Solberg gym.
The first date school teams are allowed to compete is Nov. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.