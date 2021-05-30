Bowman County boys snag silver, but its Miller grabbing the gold in 800
Senior Brian Miller grabbed the gold in the final race of his career at Bowman County High School.
In a year where he won the state individual title in cross country, six months later he matched it by the narrowest of margins in the 800 meters.
It came down to just one-hundredth of a second.
That is how close Miller's victory was in the 800 final with his 1:58.55 effort.
Beside him at the finish line was Caaden Rath of Kindred (1:58.56), while Noah Rolfe of Stanley came in third (1:59.19). The second heat had all but one of the top eight times.
After going with the leaders through the first corner of the 800 meters, Miller kept going, pushing the pace through the first lap and then battling in the title finish for the victory.
Miller had another close call in the 3,200 meters.
Most of the race Miller was back in the pack, while rivals Caleb Hansen of Dickinson Trinity and Rolfe took turns in the lead.
It wasn't until late in the race that the Bowman County senior made his move. He moved from fifth, to fourth and in the finall lap moved into third place. He tried to catch up but he was third at the finish.
It was Rolfe picking up another state title with a time of 9:38.75, while Hansen was second (9:41.97).
Miller took third (9:52.32), but he had to hold off Hazen's Ian Busche (9:53.03) by a couple of steps.
Sophomore Caleb Sarsland placed 13th with a time 10:25.12.
After the 3,200 meters race, the team race had the Bulldogs in second place.
Team race close
The team race was just as close for the Bulldogs. While Kindred won the team title with 68 points, three teams were just one point apart.
Bowman won out, claiming second with 53 points, while Hillsboro/Central Valley and Harvey/Wells County tied for third with 52 points each. Hillsboro/Central Valley made a big jump from seventh to a tie for third after winning the final event – the 4x400 meter relay. A false start ended the Bowman County hopes for points in the last event, but Kindred still had a 12-point lead which meant first place had already been decided.
Beulah was fifth with 50.5 points, to edge defending champion Rugby and Grafton, both with 49 points to round out the top seven teams. Dickinson Trinity placed 12 th (25), while other regional teams followed with Hazen (17th, 15), Shiloh Christian (21st, 10), Killdeer (24th, 5), Grant County/Flasher (28th, 3), Mott-Regent/New England (28th, 3) and Beach (38th, 1 point).
In the field events, the Bulldogs got a fourth place from Branden Rasmussen in the shot put. The senior tossed 49-4.5 to finish three inches out of third place. Kaden Pastian of Hillsboro/Central Valley won the event with a 60-8 effort.
Clay Heimer went 41 feet, five inches to place second in the triple jump Saturday. Payton Cauthon of Kidder County won the state title by more than two feet with a 42-11.5 leap.
Oakes wins girls title
Oakes picked up the team win with 66 points, edging Central Cass (64) while May-Port CG was third (54 points) and Rugby and Beulah tied for fourth with 52 points each.
In the final event, Central McLean won the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:12.37 by one-hundredth of a second over May-Port CG (4:12.38). Oakes was third (4:13.34) picking up six team points, enough to pull out the team win.
Bowman County placed sixth in the 4x400 meter relay with Esmeralda Madrigal, Sophia Headley, Jenna Buchholz and Landyn Gerbig running across the line with a time of 4:14.21. Less than one quarter of a second separated fourth from sixth. The Bulldogs got three of their 5 points in the final race of the meet.
Avrie Nohava finished in a tie for sixth place in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 11 inches.
CLASS B
BOYS TEAM SCORE
1 Kindred 68
2 Bowman County 53
3 Hillsboro/CV 52
3 Harvey/Wells Cty 52
5 Beulah 50.5
6 Rugby 49
6 Grafton 49
8 Lisbon 35
9 Oakes 30
10 Northern Cass 29
10 Stanley 29
12 Thompson 25
12 Dickinson Trinity 25
14 Kidder County 22
15 Central Cass 20
16 Southern McLean 18
17 Hazen 15
17 Edgeley/Kulm/M 15
19 Larimore 14
20 Mohall-Lansford- 11
21 Benson County 10
21 Shiloh Christian 10
21 Velva-Drake-Ana 10
24 Northern Lights 5
24 Sargent County 5
24 Killdeer 5
27 May-Port CG 4
28 Grant Cty/Flasher 3
28 Glenburn 3
28 South Prairie 3
28 Nelson County 3
28 Mott-Regent/NE 3
28 Hatton-Northwd 3
34 Strasburg 2
34 New Town 2
34 Surrey 2
34 Carrington 2
38 Bishop Ryan 1
38 Beach 1
38 Enderlin/Maple V 1
38 Kenmare/Bowbells 1
CLASS B
GIRLS TEAM SCORE
1 Oakes 66
2 Central Cass 64
3 May-Port CG 54
4 Rugby 52
4 Beulah 52
6 Shiloh Christian 41
7 New Rockford-She 30
8 Langdon Area/E/M 27
9 Lisbon 21
10 Benson County 19
10 Harvey/Wells Cty 19
12 Des Lacs-Bur/Lew 18
13 Hazen 17
14 Center Stanton 16
15 Hatton-Northwd 14
15 Richardton-Taylor 14
15 Pembina Cty N 14
15 Wyndmere-Lidger 14
15 Kidder County 14
20 Glenburn 13
21 Velva-Drake/Ana 12
22 Bottineau 11
23 Dickinson Trinity 10
23 Central McLean 10
25 Garrison 9
26 Larimore 7
26 Oak Grove Luth 7
26 Grant Cty/Flasher 7
29 Carrington 6.33
30 Stanley 6
30 Edgeley/Kulm/M 6
30 Park River/Fordv 6
33 Enderlin/Maple V 5
33 Griggs Mankota 5
33 Divide County 5
33 Trenton 5
33 Southern McLean 5
33 Bowman County 5
33 Mott-Regent/NE 5
33 Kindred 5
33 Hettinger-Scranton 5
42 Linton/HMB 4
42 Hillsboro/CV 4
44 Northern Cass 3
44 Thompson 3
44 North Star 3
47 Ellendale 2
48 Killdeer 0.66
