A 2020 Yamaha Golf Cart will be raffled off Saturday at Sweetwater Creek Golf Course in Bowman.
The buy in is $50 a ticket and can be purchased at Sweetwater Creek Golf Course and the Pheasant County Golf Course in South Heart.
The raffle is open to public.
The winner does not need to be present after the Calcutta at Sweetwater Creek Golf Course Saturday.
According to officials, the proceeds bought and paid for a new green roller for Sweetwater Creek.
Those interested in participating at the Pheasant County Golf Course in South Heart should inquire with Ronnie Stewart.
Tickets can be purchased at Lucky’s Liquor in Bowman, the Sweetwater Golf Course, or by contacting either Wade Blankenbaker or Chad Welch. Only 300 tickets will be sold.
