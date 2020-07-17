Sweetwater Creek Golf Course will host a three-person scramble over the weekend.
The 36-hole tournament will start at 10 a.m. Saturday and again at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Depending on the turnout, there may be both morning and afternoon flights both days.
Pasttime Club & Steakhouse in Marmarth will be cooking dinner on Saturday, after the conclusion of the first round.
The course is located approximately one mile south of Bowman and can be reached from Highway 12 to the north and Highway 85 from the west.
