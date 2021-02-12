Hettinger-Scranton’s not-so-secret weapon was too much for visiting Heart River Monday (Feb. 1).
Senior Jeran Anderson’s 40-point effort against the Cougars was enough to give the Night Hawks a too close for comfort 68-61 victory in Scranton.
He carved up the Cougars from both the inside and the outside as he helped his squad upset the visiting Cougars.
Anderson finished the night with seven three-pointers, along with six field goals and hitting seven of his eight free throws. It also gave the senior 82 points in the last two victories.
The win also helped the Night Hawks in the regional standings. The Cougars had entered the game with a 4-2 record that tied them with Glen Ullin/Hebron for fourth. The Night Hawks were 1-3.
After the win, the Cougars fell to sixth and Hettinger-Scranton climbed to 2-3 and in eighth places one-half game behind Hazen and one full game behind the Cougars.
After both teams tied at 17-17 when the first buzzer went off, the hosts took over in the second quarter.
Anderson led the way hitting three of his long-range shots on the way to scoring 13 of the Night Hawks’ 21 points in the quarter while holding the Cougars to just 11 points.
Coming out of halftime with a 38-28 lead, the visitors cut into the lead, trimming the difference to just four points (51-47).
Anderson scored 13 in the final quarter helping hold off the Cougars, who finished the game with 14 points in the quarter.
The Night Hawks had 10 three-pointers, accounting for 30 of their 68 points Monday.
Anderson (7), Bradee Clapper (2) and Bennett Jorgenson (1) scored from long range for the Night Hawks, while the visitors had just four from outside the arc.
Clapper finished with seven points, while both Joey Perkins and Alex Burner had six points each in the victory. Jorgenson had four points, while Maddox Pierce and Ryder Sanford each finished with two points.
The Cougars had four players score in double figures, led by Tyler Kastrow (17), Tarence Dillinger (16), Taylor Obrigewitch (15) and Branden Obrigewitch (11). Jaden Praus added two points to complete scoring for the visitors.
According to coach Jeremy Dietchman, the team was able to pull away to about a 16-point lead before the Cougars were able to cut into it. “We kind of let them back in it, but we fought down the stretch to get a win.
“Jeran had another big night for us... he is playing really well,” the coach said.
Bearcats win
The Night Hawks went to Hebron Friday (Feb. 5) but lost to Glen Ullin/Hebron by a 95-59 margin, then lost Feb. 8 to the Miners on the road by a 73-29 score.
The team rebounded Feb. 9 in Scranton with a victory over Killdeer by a 51-46 margin. The team traveled to Bowman for a Feb. 16 game against the Bulldogs.
The Night Hawks close out the regular season at home Feb. 18 in Scranton against Mott-Regent.
