After scoring a 3-1 win over Beach at home Tuesday, the Hettinger-Scranton volleyball team will be on the road Thursday with a 6 p.m. semifinal contest in Belfield.
Second seed Heart River swept visiting Hazen Tuesday by a 3-0 margin. The Cougars finished second in Region 7 play.
The Nighthawks knocked off Beach by a 3-1 margin Tuesday to make it to the semifinals.
The winner of Thursday's contest will play the winner of the Trinity-Beulah semifinal Saturday.
