Every fourth Saturday in September is National Hunting and Fishing Day. This year it falls on Saturday, Sept. 26.
It is a wonderful opportunity to appreciate the outdoors, and have chance to relax.
If you’re interested in hunting, currently, you can hunt rabbits, squirrels, waterfowl and other small game. You are in luck because waterfowl season begins on Sept. 26, while pheasant season doesn’t begin until Oct. 10.
You may, however, hunt white tail-deer and pronghorn antelope with a bow. Here are some helpful hunting tips.
First, move slowly so you don’t scare away game.
Secondly, go with a quiet partner, so if you miss, a second shot may be fired. In North Dakota, we are lucky to have flat terrain with bushes to hide behind that make it easier to see and sneak up on your prey.
In North Dakota, fishing is allowed all year. If you do not like to eat fish, you can still catch, and release.
If you do like to eat fish, it is delicious when seasoned with lemon, garlic and rosemary.
Fishing is a time where people can listen to music and have fun. Here are some fishing tips.
First, swing the rod strong and straight, and secondly, clean your equipment daily. A good fishing kit should have extra line, extra hooks, fake bait, and a good attitude.
During both fishing and hunting, it is important to stay hydrated.
It is smart to bring a survival kit, so if you get lost or injured, you can help yourself or others. Remember to always tell someone where you will be, and to have a way to contact other in an emergency.
Rain or shine, have a safe and enjoyable holiday.
