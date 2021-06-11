Jeran Anderson picked up something besides his diploma recently.
The graduating senior also picked up the Region 8 Player of the Year award with Hettinger-Scranton at the regional tournament held in Beulah.
He was joined on the all-regional list by teammate Josh Dix.
Anderson also recently announced that he would be going to Dickinson State University. He signed a letter of intent to become a Blue Hawk May 5 in the Scranton gymnasium.
Going into the regional tournament, Beulah (19-11) and Shiloh Christian (19-12) had ended the regular Region 8 season in an 8-2 tie, while Hazen (21-12) was third in the standings with 7-3 record.
Heart River (9-12) ended the regional play with a 4-6 record to stay ahead of Hettinger-Scranton (4-16) with a 2-8 region mark. Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton was 1-9 in Region 8 and 4-20 overall.
Hettinger-Scranton had started the season with two straight wins. They handed the Dickinson Midgets an 11-8 loss on the road, then handed Heart River an 8-7 loss in Belfield.
Two losses to Hazen on the road in a doubleheader April 22 dropped the Night Hawks to 2-2 for the season.
Hettinger-Scranton handed Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton a 9-5 loss in Hettinger April 27.
That was the Night Hawks’ final regular season win. The team went on an 0-11 run that included giving Washburn/Wilton/Center-Scranton its only regional win by a 3-2 margin.
(0) comments
