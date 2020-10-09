The JV volleyball team has had a pattern of starting to slow the past couple of weeks and tonight they could not recover losing to New England 25-13 and 25-23 before winning the third set 15-5. Gracie Lambourn had a good serving run in the second set and finished with six aces and Saige Stadheim tallied two for the match. Alyssa Buckman tallied six kills while Alison Hoff had three. Alison had a busy night in the back row with fifteen serve receptions and eleven digs, while Avrie Nohava had six serve receptions and six digs. Gracie topped the team with nine assists while Claire Stafford and Cheyenne Dodge each had two blocks. Thursday night the JV dropped their match to the Titans 2-1. After losing the first set 25-18, the Bulldogs came back to take the second set 25-21, before coming out lifeless in the third set falling 15-2. Unfortunately, no stats were kept for this match.
