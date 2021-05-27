Karsen Kulseth had a pair of 4th place finishes last week, first at a tournament at Killdeer by shooting a 79 and then at the regional tournament Karsen shot a 76 to qualify for the state tournament. Keiren Coyle had a pair of top twenty finishes for the week, closing the season with an excellent 43 on the back nine of the regional tournament.
A windy and hilly Black Sand Golf Course greeted the girls on Tuesday in Beulah. Overall, the girls put together a good team effort and finished third behind Heart River and Hazen with a score of 443. The next meet for the girls was the regional tournament at Hazen. Having bested Western Morton County in two of the three tournaments that they played against each other this season the girls were optimistic about qualifying for the state tournament. But, it was WMC’s day as they outshot the Bulldogs 448 to 461 to take the third and final team spot for state.
The boys state tournament will be played in Carrington on June 1 and 2. For more information about the tournament you can go to ndhsaa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.