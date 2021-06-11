The Crossroads Golf Club was the host of the 2021 Class B State Boys Golf tournament. Karsen Kulseth was making his first appearance in the event, and he will always remember the way it started and ended. After coming up a few feet short of the green with his approach on the first hole, Karsen chipped in for birdie and for a few minutes was leading the tournament.
A bit disappointed with an opening round 84, Karsen came out more aggressive in the second round and was even par at the turn. A little up and down on the second nine left Karsen at plus 5 with one hole to play. Staying aggressive Karsen put his tee shot in the right rough, just a few feet from the lateral hazard. Attacking the pin with his final approach, the ball stopped 18 inches from the cup for a tap in birdie to end the day.
His final round 76 moved Karsen into a five-way tie for 27th place in his first appearance at the State Golf Championships. Region 5 also had a good showing with 8 golfers finishing in the top 27. Finally, after some spirited discussion, the NDHSAA will consider bringing the tournament to the “West” in 2024. We can only hope that the people in charge will understand that North Dakota doesn’t end at Bismarck.
