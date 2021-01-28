The Bowman County girls’ basketball team added two wins on their home court to stay tied with rival Beulah for the lead in the Region 7 standings.
The Bulldogs improved to a 5-0 record with a 47-40 victory over visiting Mott-Regent Thursday, keeping the team tied with Beulah – Bowman County’s road opponent Thursday (Jan. 28) – after visiting Hettinger-Scranton Tuesday (Jan. 25).
The Bulldogs started the week with n easy 67-31 win over Killdeer. Then added the Wildfire victory.
The Bowman County squads kept their winning ways Saturday with a non-regional 54-46 win over Belle Fourche.
It is a big week for the Bulldogs (5-0), playing the only other undefeated regional rivals – Beulah (5-0) and Hettinger-Scranton (3-0).
Dickinson Trinity (6-2) was in fourth place in the regional standings as of Saturday (Jan. 23) with losses to both Beulah and Hettinger-Scranton. The Lady Titans will host the Bulldogs Feb. 9 in Dickinson.
Broncs busted
The Belle Fourche battle with the Bulldogs in Bowman was the final game of six Saturday afternoon in Solberg gym.
The visitors took a narrow 15-14 lead after the first quarter, only to see the Bulldogs take over with a 15-8 edge in scoring in the next quarter for a 29-23 lead at the half.
Sophomore Ellie Powell got eight of her 18 points in the second quarter to help the Bulldogs take over.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs went on a 16-7 run to claim a 43-30 lead going into the final quarter.
The visiting Broncs were able to take advantage of Powell sitting on the bench with four fouls to outscore the Bulldogs by a 16-11 margin, but it wasn’t enough to catch up.
The Bulldogs got 10 points from both Bailey Peterson and Jaci Fischer, giving the hoists three players scoring in double digits.
Andrea Rodakowski finished the game with seven points, while Avrie Nohava had five points.
Jocelyn Kulseth scored one of the team’s four three-pointers to finish with three, while Raegen Honeyman had one free throw.
Peterson (2) and Nohava (1) supplied the Bulldogs’ other three-pointers.
Bella Jensen led the Broncs with 17 points, while Kaylin Garza added 13 points. Grace Clooten scored six points, while Chloe Grago added four.
Tia Williamson, Hayley Wilbur and Dylan Stedillie each added two points apiece.
Wildfire doused
The Bulldogs handed visiting Mott-Regent a 47-40 loss Thursday in Solberg gym.
The hosts got off to a slow start with the Bulldogs holding a 9-8 lead after one quarter.
Bowman County retained that narrow one-point lead at the half (20-19).
The hosts got a little breathing room in the third quarter when the Bulldogs took a 35-28 lead after outscoring the visitors on a 15-9 run.
That lead held in the fourth quarter with both teams scoring 12 points.
Rodakowski led the team in scoring with 17 points while Fischer added 10.
Honeyman and Powell each finished with five points, while Peterson and Nohava each added four points.
Fischer had two three-point baskets, the team’s only long-range scores.
Jennessa Zentner led the Wildfire in scoring with 11 points, while Samantha Greff scored seven and both Kathie Honeyman and Mary Jane Mayer put in six points each. Madison Rafferty scored two points.
The Wildfire finished with three three-pointers by Mayer (2) and Greff (1).
Cowboys bucked
Led by 19 points from Fischer, the Bulldogs handed the visiting Killdeer Cowboys a 67-31 loss (Jan. 21) in Solberg gym.
The hosts took a 16-12 edge after one quarter, and then expanded it to 36-18 with a 20-6 run to the halftime buzzer.
The hosts continued to roll over the Cowboys in the second half with a 31-13 run.
In addition to Fischer’s scoring, Rodakowski added 12 point to close out the team’s double figure scoring.
Powell finished with nine points, while Sophia Headley, Peterson and Nohava each added seven points to the winning total. Honeyman had six points, while Alison Hoff added two.
Liza Stahl led the Cowboys in scoring with eight points, while Gracie Doe had seven and Myranda Reiss added six. Josie Anderson had four points.
